Fine festive win moves Exmouth Town up to third

Exmouth Town closed out 2021 in style, cruising to a comfortable 4-0 victory over basement strugglers Bridport.

To their credit, the visitors, who parted company with their manager following a 12-1 home defeat to Millbrook last week, gave a very spirited performance throughout.

When Ben Steer saw his effort cleared off the line before Ace High powered home a far-post cross with only 90 seconds played, thoughts turned to another high-scoring success for Town who had already put eleven goals past Brislington and eight past Cadbury Heath this season.

Well-taken goals by Steer and Aarron Denny on 17 and 27 minutes kept the scoreboard ticking over with Town in complete control. Having already saved a Callum Shipton effort destined for the top corner, the visiting ‘keeper went on to make further excellent saves to deny Ethan Slater and Jordan Harris to leave the sides going into the break with Town just the three goals to the good.

Fielding a bare eleven, the Bridport lads did their club proud, as they fought for every ball and a combination of fine goalkeeping, disciplined and stubborn defending kept Town at bay until the 88th minute.

Nathan Cooper, making a welcome return to the club, saw his powerful shot saved, only for Harris to turn home the rebound for his 50th Western League goal. Another returning club stalwart, Jimmy Hinds, had earlier seen his effort crash against the crossbar.

The win has seen Town climb to third in the table, although some clubs who did not play on Boxing Day have games in hand. The attendance at the game was 451 which is Town’s best league attendance for many a season.

Whilst I don’t have definitive records to put the figure in perspective, when Town won the Western League in the 1985/86 season, the season following their FA Vase successful run to the semi-finals, their highest home league attendance was 336 against Bideford.

This Saturday Town, were due to travel to Mousehole but the match has been postponed due to an outbreak of Covid within the Mousehole camp forcing them to cancel both our match and their scheduled Boxing Day fixture.

General view of Exmouth Town - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK



