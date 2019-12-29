Final Exmouth Parkrun of 2019 sees has over 500 finishers led home by Exmouth Harrier Berihu Hadera

Running Archant

The final Exmouth Parkrun of 2019 took place on Saturday and no fewer than 502 completed the run.

With the festive holiday in full swing the Parkrun was embraced by runners from across the globe!

Amongst the places represented in the event were runners from Australia, South Africa, Hong Kong, Germany, The Isle of Mann, Falkirk, North Wales, Lichfield, Reading, Basingstoke, Stonehouse in Gloucestershire, Bath and Totnes.

As is always the case with Parkruns, the organisation was of the highest order and some kind folk who had planned to run, gave up their places to help put in the volunteering process which is so vital to the safe and smooth running of the Parkruns.

There are some 'standard Parkrun rules' that organisers of the Exmouth run are keen to once again confirm and they are; that dogs are welcome in the run but do need to be on a short lead and be closely managed. Children of 11 years and under are always welcome to take part, but they must run with an adult. Bikes and scooters are not permitted and runners are asked to keep off the road at all times.

In terms of the final Parkrun of 2019 at Exmouth, first home was Exmouth Harriers' Berihu Hadera who took the first male home category, crossing the finish line in a time of 16:16.

The first female to cross the line was Hannah Taunton who is a GB Para-athlete and a member of Taunton AC.

The first junior female home was Molly Skeil, completing her 10th Parkrun and crossing the line in a time of 20:38 - equalling her PB in the process.

The first junior male was Ryan Fitzhenry, who crossed the line in 20:53 which is also a new PB for the youngster in what was only his third Parkrun!

In all there were 49 new PBs achieved by the runners who came from an impressive 52 different clubs! Ninety-four of the runners were taking on the Exmouth Parkrun for the very first time.

The next Exmouth Parkrun will take place on New Years Day with an 8.30am start.