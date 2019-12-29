Advanced search

Final Exmouth Parkrun of 2019 sees has over 500 finishers led home by Exmouth Harrier Berihu Hadera

PUBLISHED: 12:32 29 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 29 December 2019

Running

Running

Archant

The final Exmouth Parkrun of 2019 took place on Saturday and no fewer than 502 completed the run.

With the festive holiday in full swing the Parkrun was embraced by runners from across the globe!

Amongst the places represented in the event were runners from Australia, South Africa, Hong Kong, Germany, The Isle of Mann, Falkirk, North Wales, Lichfield, Reading, Basingstoke, Stonehouse in Gloucestershire, Bath and Totnes.

As is always the case with Parkruns, the organisation was of the highest order and some kind folk who had planned to run, gave up their places to help put in the volunteering process which is so vital to the safe and smooth running of the Parkruns.

There are some 'standard Parkrun rules' that organisers of the Exmouth run are keen to once again confirm and they are; that dogs are welcome in the run but do need to be on a short lead and be closely managed. Children of 11 years and under are always welcome to take part, but they must run with an adult. Bikes and scooters are not permitted and runners are asked to keep off the road at all times.

In terms of the final Parkrun of 2019 at Exmouth, first home was Exmouth Harriers' Berihu Hadera who took the first male home category, crossing the finish line in a time of 16:16.

The first female to cross the line was Hannah Taunton who is a GB Para-athlete and a member of Taunton AC.

The first junior female home was Molly Skeil, completing her 10th Parkrun and crossing the line in a time of 20:38 - equalling her PB in the process.

The first junior male was Ryan Fitzhenry, who crossed the line in 20:53 which is also a new PB for the youngster in what was only his third Parkrun!

In all there were 49 new PBs achieved by the runners who came from an impressive 52 different clubs! Ninety-four of the runners were taking on the Exmouth Parkrun for the very first time.

The next Exmouth Parkrun will take place on New Years Day with an 8.30am start.

Most Read

Brr-ave souls storm the sea for annual Christmas swim

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

The 2019 BIG SPORTS QUIZ - how’s your 2019 sporting knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Former Exmouth district councillor given MBE for services to politics and the community

Exmouth Community Transport chairman Jill Elson with one of their buses. Picture: Exmouth Community Transport

Alderman honours given to four former Exmouth councillors

Jill Elson, Pauline Stott, John Humphreys and Mark Williamson have all been awarded aldermen/women titles. Picture: Jill Elson, Pauline Stott, John Humphreys and Mark Williamson

‘It’s the right time to go’ – headteacher announces retirement after nine-year spell

Steve Powley, who retires as headteacher at Withycombe Raleigh Primary School after nine years. Picture: Sarah Smart

Most Read

Brr-ave souls storm the sea for annual Christmas swim

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

The 2019 BIG SPORTS QUIZ - how’s your 2019 sporting knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Former Exmouth district councillor given MBE for services to politics and the community

Exmouth Community Transport chairman Jill Elson with one of their buses. Picture: Exmouth Community Transport

Alderman honours given to four former Exmouth councillors

Jill Elson, Pauline Stott, John Humphreys and Mark Williamson have all been awarded aldermen/women titles. Picture: Jill Elson, Pauline Stott, John Humphreys and Mark Williamson

‘It’s the right time to go’ – headteacher announces retirement after nine-year spell

Steve Powley, who retires as headteacher at Withycombe Raleigh Primary School after nine years. Picture: Sarah Smart

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Final Exmouth Parkrun of 2019 sees has over 500 finishers led home by Exmouth Harrier Berihu Hadera

Running

Pub’s skydivers raise more than £2,000 for Exmouth and Lympstone Hospiscare

From left to right are the Sky Divers , Jane Wright (Customer), Lucy (Hospiscare fundraiser), Matt Coates (customer), Danny Newcombe ( Staff), Ian Evans (customer), Joel Pearcey(customer), Sarah Eaton (Staff), Clive Tomkinson (Customer). Picture: Dale Dearden

Town’s last minute winner at Street leaves them closer to top spot after table-toppers suffer rare defeat

Town striker Jordan Harris is congratulated by team mates after scoring the opening goal in the Boxing Day game against Buckland Athletic. Picture: GERRY HUNT

Exmouth Town skipper nets in added time to seal thrilling win at Street

Exmouth Town skipper Jamie Dirrane is closed down by Buckland’s Stuart Bowker with Town players Adam Bilcock and Karl Rickard also in the shot. Picture: GERRY HUNT

Withycombe festive match proves to be big hit for players and spectators

The teams at Raleigh Park for the annual festive match. Picture ADAM CURTIS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists