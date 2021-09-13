FA Vase arrives in East Devon

Published: 12:35 PM September 13, 2021

The FA Vase trophy.The competition reaches the 2nd round on Saturday, November 2, with 64 ties being played. Picture ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

The Peninsula League campaign saw a welcome distraction last weekend, as local clubs set out on the journey in this season’s FA Vase competition.

It was, however, a tough outcome for clubs in the East Division, with only two of the six sides making it through to the next stage. Bovey Tracey progressed with a 3-1 triumph at Godolphin Athletic, while Torpoint Athletic edged past Callington Town with a 1-0 victory.

It was spot-kick heartbreak for Torrington, who had performed superbly to grab a late 1-1 draw with Bishops Lydeard from the Western League, but lost 3-2 on penalties against their higher-ranked opponents.

Crediton United suffered a similar fate, coming from behind to draw 3-3 at Bodmin Town before losing out in the shoot-out lottery. Cullompton Rangers lost 3-1 at Saltash United and Elburton Villa were 4-0 by an impressive Welton Rovers.