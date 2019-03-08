Exmouth youngster Joe Reid sails to podium berth at Topper National Series meeting

Joe Reid, who sailed into a podium finish at the ITCA (GBR) 4.2 Topper National Series 3 Races held at Datchet Water Sailing Club.Picture KES REID Archant

Exmouth youngster Joe Reid sailed to a podium spot at the ITCA (GBR) 4.2 Topper National Series 3 Races held at Datchet Water Sailing Club, which is situated in the shadow of Windsor Castle.

Exmouth youngster Joe Reid with the other two sailors that made up the first three at the ITCA (GBR) 4.2 Topper National Series 3 Races held at Datchet Water Sailing Club. Picture KES REID Exmouth youngster Joe Reid with the other two sailors that made up the first three at the ITCA (GBR) 4.2 Topper National Series 3 Races held at Datchet Water Sailing Club. Picture KES REID

Ten-year-old Joe was competing in a national competition for the first time and he was the youngest sailor taking part!

Joe, who is a member of Exe Sailing Club Junior Racing Squad, attends St Peters Prep School, Lympstone.

He started sailing single handed boats as a 6-year-old when the family lived in Australia.Up at Datchet, the youngster sailed with a mature head on his shoulders as he secured six top five finishes – including one first – in his eight races! It was all good enough to see him take third place on the podium. A mighty proud mum, Kes Reid said: “My husband Don and I were there to see him racing over the weekend and we were truly very proud.

“He was on the water for about 10 hours over the weekend to compete in eight races. These national events attract sailors from all round the country and about half the fleet of 21 sailors were in the 4.2 Topper National Squad, so he had stiff competition.”

Action from the ITCA (GBR) 4.2 Topper National Series 3 Races held at Datchet Water Sailing Clubwhich saw Exmouth's Joe Reid finish in a podium berth. Picture KES REID Action from the ITCA (GBR) 4.2 Topper National Series 3 Races held at Datchet Water Sailing Clubwhich saw Exmouth's Joe Reid finish in a podium berth. Picture KES REID

She continued: “Many thanks are due also to the coaches at Exe Sailing Club, who really do help the youngsters so much and have a great influence on them.”

Spring training starts back again at the Exe Sailing Club in April on a Thursday night so there will be more time to hone his skills in the challenging waters of the Exe Estuary.

There are four more National Series races around the country which he’d like to compete in this year and the youngster now has his sights set firmly on regattas at Poole and Plymouth later in the year. As for the future for a clearly talented young sailor, Joe aspires to ultimately make the national adult squad – we wish him well.