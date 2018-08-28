Advanced search

Exmouth yachtsman Ian Williams preparing for the 2019 M.32 European Championships

PUBLISHED: 08:24 06 February 2019

Exe SC Damsel Race action

Exe SC Damsel Race action

Archant

Exmouth yachtsman Ian Williams is going to be busy as he gears up for the World Championships later this year.

Multiple match racing world champion Williams has put together an exciting programme for this year’s M.32 European series, which leads up to the World Championships that are being held in Riva del Garda, Italy, from August 24 to 30.

The M.32 European series begins in San Remo, Italy over the weekend of March 22 to 24.

Next up is a May 24-26 meeting at Marina di Pisa, Italy before the championships switch to Dutch waters in June (21 to 23) and then they all move further north to Gothenburg, Sweden, where the action takes place over the weekend of July 19 to 21.

That’s followed by the annual Around Tjorn race, also in Swedish waters, starting on Thursday, August 15.

The attention then switches back to Italy for the world championships, which are being hosted by the Italian yacht club, Fraglia Vela Riva from its base on the northern end of Lake Garda.

This is one of the best known yacht racing venues in the world.

Here, the yacht skippers will come up against morning northerly winds followed by the famous southerly Ora that starts in the early afternoon, combined with the funnelling effects of the mountains that provide perfect flat water for the high performance catamarans.

