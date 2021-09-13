Exmouth win late in a Cornish thriller

Published: 12:45 PM September 13, 2021

In a game where the lead changed hands six times, both sets of supporters were guessing the outcome until the 80th minute.

At their home in Launceston, the Cornish All Blacks struck first when Lloyd Duke went over for a try on seven minutes, the conversion missed when it hit the posts from close range. The Cockles returned the favour when Dave Bargent scored the first of his brace of tries, George Mears missed the extras.

After 15 minutes, The Cockles took the lead through a barrelling try from back row, Max Keen. Henry Goldson took over the kicking duties and added the first of three successful kicks, 5-12.

Just shy of the half hour, James Harris took a ten-minute break for a technical offence, which allowed CABs James Tucker to slot three penalty points. The home side also received a yellow card for Hooker, Levent Bulut just before half time.

Henry Goldson raced for a try into the corner just after the break, to increase The Cockles lead to 8-17. Exmouth’s strong travelling support can be forgiven for thinking this game was only going one way at this time.

However, CAB’s Full Back Tom Sandercock raced in for a try 13-17, extras missed. On 62 minutes, Launceston took the lead through Jamie Tucker, weaving his way through, who also added the conversion this time, 20-17.

After building some great territory, Dave Bargent scored his second, under the uprights, following up some great interplay from Jake Inglis and George Mears, who delivered the scoring pass. Goldson converted, 20-24 to the Cockles.

With four minutes remaining, CABs worked the ball wide to the right and Rupert Freestone went over in the corner, Tucker missed the conversion, 25-24 with three minutes remaining. Both teams had secured their 4 try bonus point but it was The Cockles who finished the strongest.

A catch and off load from a lineout, the Cockles forwards worked their way close to the try line, Bargent and skipper Jack Fahy just short, finally Gareth Walker burrowed his way over, Goldson kicked the final two points of the afternoon, 25-31.

The Cockles are home to Old Centralians from Gloucester on Saturday, kick off 2.30 pm.

Henry Goldson on kicking duty - Credit: Exmouth RFC

Dave Bargent dives over the line - Credit: Exmouth RFC



