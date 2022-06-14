Exmouth win by 325 runs in awesome display of cricket

Exmouth produced a near-perfect display to cement a powerful lead at the top of the A Division in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League.

Welcoming a Seaton side toiling at the wrong end of the table, Exmouth opted to bat first and the opening duo of Jason Niemand and James Horler put together a partnership that will love long in the Maer memory.

Horler was imperious in scoring 125 runs from 114 balls but even his performance had to play second fiddle to the extraordinary dominance of Niemand, who was ruthless in amassing a brilliant 194 from just 110 balls.

It was an innings that included a marvellous 36 boundaries, including six maximums. The opening stand reached 292 before Niemand finally fell six runs shy of his double century.

Luke Davies added a handy unbeaten 47 down the order, as Exmouth set their visitors an incredible total of 417/8 to chase. Seaton used eight different bowlers in their attempt to stem the flow of runs but there was no stopping Exmouth in this form.

The destructive batting was followed by an equally impressive showing with the ball, Ryan Schaufler clean bowling opener Damien Baxter for just four. His partner, Matthew Hewer, was dismissed for 12, Horler taking the catch from the bowling of Cameron Kidd.

Max Johnson offered some resistance for Seaton, battling his way to a determined 35 before he was caught and bowled by Matthew Kimber. Unfortunately for the visitors, nobody else down the order was able to reach double figures.

Lawrence Greenway was the main man for Exmouth, as he ripped through the middle order and tail, eventually finishing with awesome figures of five for 18 from his eight overs, which included three maidens.

Louis Morrison also grabbed a wicket and Niemand, fresh from his batting exploits, also got one.

Exmouth head to Torbay this weekend to take on Barton CC, who are second from bottom in the table, although they will enter the game with some confidence after securing a surprise victory at Budleigh.