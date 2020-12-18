Published: 10:50 AM December 18, 2020

Exmouth Town produced a terrific display to defeat Willand Rovers 6-2 in the latest friendly before competitive football resumes this weekend.



Jordan Harris took the scoring plaudits with four of the goals, and the net also bulged for Callum Shipton and Ace High.



It was a great result and performance for Town, who also played a friendly against Dorchester on Tuesday night.



“We were very professional in our approach and the players put in a real shift,” said Exmouth boss Kevin Hill.



“The conditions were heavy but the important thing was to get minutes in the legs and to work on a few specific things we have looked at. We grew into the game and relaxed, which was pleasing to see.



“Once we scored, we never looked back. You want to win these friendly games but it is more about the players working hard, putting in a shift and improving their fitness.”



Willand scored the opening goal inside the first minute but Exmouth quickly responded as Harris scrambled the ball home.



Town also benefited from a superior aerial presence against Rovers and the second stemmed from a corner that fell for Harris to sweep it into the net.



Shipton made it 3-1 from a similar scenario, picking up the pieces to convert after Willand had again failed to deal with a set-piece.



Harris completed his hat-trick with a superbly-taken penalty early in the second half after Ben Steer had been taken out.



A sublime finish from Ace High made it 5-1 and Harris was then on target for number six, although Rovers did manage to grab a late consolation.



“The result was very pleasing and Willand seemed to run out of ideas because they couldn’t break us down,” added Hill.



“We were able to hit them on the counter-attack and the perfect response after losing to Tiverton Town in the opening friendly after lockdown.”



Town continued their preparations for the resumption of Western League football with a game against Dorchester Town on Tuesday and, after the fixture with Odd Down, it will be all about Boxing Day.



As it stands, Exmouth are scheduled to host Buckland Athletic for the festive fixture and then travel to Cadbury Heath on December 28.