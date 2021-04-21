All about the data for Exmouth youth

Published: 12:00 AM April 21, 2021 Updated: 3:44 PM April 23, 2021

Exmouth Town Football Club have signed up for the Playerdata system in a bid to make further improvements to the burgeoning youth set-up at Southern Road.

Developed by graduates from Edinburgh University, Playerdata is already used by a selection of professional clubs in Scotland.

The system uses technology like the Edge GPS, which is a small unit that fits comfortably into a sports vest and is used to track the player’s speed zones, distances covered and positioning on the pitch.

The Edge Analyst programme will allow the Exmouth coaches to compare data across the whole squad, providing data that can be used in tailoring training sessions and assessing performance.

Distance and speed metrics will show how hard players are working during a game and heatmaps are deployed to demonstrate positioning on the pitch.

It is a fantastic tool that can only enhance the coaching programme at Exmouth Town.

