News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Exmouth Journal > Sport

All about the data for Exmouth youth

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM April 21, 2021    Updated: 3:44 PM April 23, 2021
Exmouth Town and Exmouth United Under-16 teams who met in an Exeter & District Youth League game tha

Exmouth Town and Exmouth United Under-16 teams who met in an Exeter & District Youth League game that Town won 3-2. Picture: ETFC - Credit: Archant

Exmouth Town Football Club have signed up for the Playerdata system in a bid to make further improvements to the burgeoning youth set-up at Southern Road. 
Developed by graduates from Edinburgh University, Playerdata is already used by a selection of professional clubs in Scotland. 
The system uses technology like the Edge GPS, which is a small unit that fits comfortably into a sports vest and is used to track the player’s speed zones, distances covered and positioning on the pitch. 
The Edge Analyst programme will allow the Exmouth coaches to compare data across the whole squad, providing data that can be used in tailoring training sessions and assessing performance. 
Distance and speed metrics will show how hard players are working during a game and heatmaps are deployed to demonstrate positioning on the pitch. 
It is a fantastic tool that can only enhance the coaching programme at Exmouth Town.  
Find out more on www.playerdata.com

Non-League Football
Exmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Exmouth Beach. Ref exe 21 19TI 1020148.

Opinion

Lets welcome visitors back to beautiful area of the world

Scott Gray

Logo Icon
Work has begun on a sensory garden on Exmouth seafont

Work continues on seafront sensory garden

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
Left to right: Back row. Freddie James, Rosie Gedye and Reuben Ayres. Front: Carey Mackenzie, Colin Gale.

Exmouth Hospiscare centre gets cash boost from Freemasons

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
Fraya Radcliffe, aged 10, wins a Booktrack award

Booktrack success for Fraya, 10

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus