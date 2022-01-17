Exmouth Town up to second with crucial victory

Exmouth Town finally started their New Year with a flourish, securing an important 3-1 victory over promotion rivals Bitton AFC.

Watched by another excellent Southern Road crowd of 305, the three points saw Town leapfrog their rivals to go second in the table behind leaders Tavistock.

The all-important first goal came midway through the half. A long clearance, a headed flick-on by Jordan Harris and Aaron Denny raced clear to calmly lob the ‘keeper. Bitton had shouts for a penalty turned away before a Harris shot from a Max Gillard cross was saved.

Town doubled their lead in the 55th minute. An excellent free-kick from Ben Steer was met by a glancing header from Harris to score in his fifth consecutive game, taking his tally to 21 for the season.

Again, the visitors responded well and Dave Rowe was in the right position to clear one well-struck shot off the line. Ace High had a chance to make the game safe but his shot went the wrong side of the post before Bitton gave themselves a lifeline with a neatly taken goal with 76 minutes played.

Now it was Town’s turn to react, and they were soon on the front foot with another Harris header from a Steer cross bringing a fine save. Substitute Nathan Cooper had a shot blocked and Bitton’s cause was not helped when they were forced to play out the remaining ten minutes with ten men following a dismissal for two yellow cards.

Town looked to press home their advantage and, after Cooper was foiled by the now over-worked glovesman when clear on goal, they were rewarded when Cooper fired home to seal a well-earned victory.

This Saturday, Town are home again with Keynsham Town the visitors, kick-off 3pm. Exeter City season-ticket holders / Trust members / Social Club members will receive a £1 entry discount on production of the relevant cards.

Town then visit Bitton and Cadbury Heath respectively. The club are looking to run a coach to both games, £15 each trip. Anyone interested in travelling, please contact Martin Cook on cook209@hotmail.com

Young Exmouth fans enjoying the action - Credit: Exmouth Town FC



