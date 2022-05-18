Five-star Exmouth Town U13s clinch league title in style

Exmouth Town under-13s clinched the Division Two title with a five-star display at North Tawton on Saturday.

They made the long trip knowing victory would secure top spot, with a two-point advantage over rivals Westhill going into the final round of matches.

But Exmouth did not appear to be at their fluent best during a cagey start, as the home side looked dangerous on the counter attack.

The deadlock was broken when Tommy Barrow muscled his way through the Tawton defence and finished with aplomb.

But the hosts were given a chance to hit back almost immediately when some poor defending by Exmouth saw a penalty awarded.

To Exmouth's relief, the North Tawton penalty taker skied his effort over the crossbar and the score remained 1-0 at half-time.

The visitors played with more tempo and aggression in the second half and doubled their advantage as Barrow bagged his second goal of the game.

North Tawton were rocking now and centre-back Nathan Briggs added a third Exmouth goal to increase his impressive personal tally for the season.

Now in complete control, Exmouth went 4-0 up when leading scorer George Stone got in on the act and Barrow completed his hat-trick with number five.

Barrow and Stone finished the season with a stunning combined haul of 90 goals as Town secured promotion to Division One.

And coaches Aaron Skinner and Ryan Macmanus were full of praise for their squad of players, who can now look forward to the much-awaited summer break.

Exmouth Town: Bill Geis, Arthur Montague, Holden Pannell, Marcus Robinson, Caleb Howard, Will Standen, Nathan Briggs, William Esson, Cameron Rawlings, Dillon Bowes, Leo French, Kai Macmanus, Jenson Skinner, Rueben Stock, George Stone, Tommy Barrow.

Exmouth Town under-13s celebrate their title win - Credit: Aaron Skinner



