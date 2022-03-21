Exmouth Town top for the first time in decades

Two points dropped or a point gained?

On the face of it, a home draw against a side struggling at the wrong end of the table would be two points dropped but the point gained from Town’s 2-2 draw with Street on Saturday has seen them reach the top of the Western League Premier Division for the first time since the late 1980s.

For the opening half-hour, Exmouth struggled to find any cohesion playing against a strong swirling wind where their visitors adapted far better and it was no surprise when they opened the scoring on 22 minutes. In trying to head clear a dangerous cross, Max Gillard could only watch as the ball cannoned against the inside of the post with the rebound being turned into the net.

The goal galvanized Town into action and, after Levi Landricombe had dragged one effort wide, he made no mistake on 37 minutes. Ben Steer did well to hold off a strong challenge before laying the ball off for Landricombe to convert.

The same player had a chance to put Town ahead when he latched on to a fine through ball from Ethan Slater but shot wide and, as the half closed, Robbie Powell had to make an excellent save to maintain the status quo.

The second half continued in a similar vein with Town failing to make any clear openings and were made to pay on 72 minutes, when Street regained the lead, an unmarked player in the six-yard box tapping home. Three minutes later, Town equalised with a terrific 30-yard drive from Gillard that nestled nicely in the corner of the goal with the ‘keeper motionless.

With another excellent crowd of 312 cheering them on, Town laid siege to the Street goal in the final ten minutes. Landricombe overhead held, rising shot from Ace High tipped over, volley from Gillard bringing a superb save, Jordan Harris free-kick saved, from the corner Landricombe crashing an effort against the underside of the bar and with almost the last kick of the game another Landricombe free kick being thwarted by another excellent save.

Kevin Hill, Manager of Exmouth Town - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK



