Exmouth Town share the points with a dangerous Helston Athletic

When Exmouth Town hosted Helston Athletic on Saturday they were facing a side that of their eight away games had won six and drawn two having scored 25 goals and conceded just seven.

After an initial ten minutes of sparring, the visitors became the more dominant side and it took a superb save from Robbie Powell to maintain the status quo. Town were finding it difficult to retain possession but one move down the right involving Ace High ended with Max Gillard fizzing a low cross along the six-yard line but no-one could apply the finishing touch.

As the first half closed, Powell was called upon once again to make an important save but Town then had their first real chance when Mark Lever saw his far post header cleared off the line.

Town showed far more cohesion at the start of the second half and took the lead on 52 minutes. A challenge on Aarron Denny resulted in a penalty. Up stepped Jordan Harris and his strike was low hard and true, nestling nicely in the back of the net.

The setback galvanised Helston and Powell was again called into action, tipping an excellent free-kick over the bar. Powell’s handling of several dangerous crosses was immaculate and his overall performance rightly won him the Man of the Match award.

He was, however, powerless when a fine shot from outside the box went around the defenders to find the bottom of the net by the far post to give Helston their equaliser with 70 minutes played.



Denny had one shot flash past the post before an incident left Tom Gardner with a cut on his face and the referee, after consulting both of his assistants, produced a red card and the visitors were left to play the final minutes with ten men.

Another Denny shot brought a fine save but it was honours even, with both sides knowing they had been in a very competitive game in front of another excellent crowd of 246

This week it is unlikely to be any easier for Town, as they travel to Bridgwater United.

Jordan Harris of Exmouth Town - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK



