Town secure incredible high-scoring victory

Published: 3:21 PM October 11, 2021

Exmouth Town travelled to Brislington last Saturday hoping to return to winning ways following their defeat at Ilfracombe the previous week.

Not only did they come back with all three points but also narrowly missed out on re-writing the record books for their highest ever League victory in either the Western League or the South West Peninsula League, a period spanning nearly fifty years.

After Jordan Harris had opened the scoring, Ben Steer added a second before Harris notched his second and Aarron Denny scored a “a goal of the season contender” before the sides went into the break.

Steer added his second before Denny completed his hat-trick and then Ace HIgh helped himself to a couple.

Ethan Slater scored his debut goal for the club and an own goal took the tally to eleven. During the second half rout, Steer also missed a penalty which meant that the 11-0 victory only equalled Town’s highest winning score made against Pewsey Vale on October 7, 2000. Must be something about that particular weekend!

East Budleigh were another local side banging in the goals, as they booked their place in round three of the Devon Senior Cup with four goals from Rian Hill to beat Appledore 7-1.

The deadlock was broken after 26 minutes when Hill latched onto a pass from Darren Everest, showing good strength to hold off his marker and ram the ball past the Appledore keeper.

Budleigh had to wait until the midway point of the second half to score again; A cross from Liam West was tipped onto the bar and it was that man Hill that headed in the rebound.

Five minutes later Sam Balbi won Budleigh a penalty from which Jack Howarth coolly converted. Sam Rice produced a peach of a cross for Hill to head home number four, before the visitors pulled a goal back. A minute later Hill added his fourth with a superb solo run and finish.

Balbi helped himself to a brace, side footing home after Howarth struck the post and then nodding in at the back post when set up by Manning.

Nathan Penhallurick scored an amazing double hat-trick, as East Budleigh Reserves won 8-2 at Colyton.