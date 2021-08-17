Town Reserves suffer Topsham defeat

Published: 5:19 AM August 17, 2021

Exmouth Town Reserves went down 5-1 to Topham Town in the Devon Football League in front of a bumper crowd of 184.

An early penalty for Topsham and a couple errors saw them race into a 3-0 lead by half-time. Topsham enjoyed most of the possession but Exmouth worked tirelessly, and created a few good chances themselves.

There was a glimmer of hope when Tom Bray pulled one back for Exmouth with 25 minutes remaining but it wasn't to be as Topsham added two fine goals late on, with Ben Watson (2), Scott Chambers, Kevin Pike and Ethan Phillips on target for the visitors.

Prior to the game, Exmouth Town’s new Under-7 squad were given the opportunity to show off their new kit donated by club partner Jeremy Appiah from ‘Flip out Somerset’. The team and their parents were also given a tour of the club’s facilities at Southern Road.