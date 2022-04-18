Exmouth Town promotion push continues with thumping victory

Exmouth Town remain on their journey for possible promotion to the Southern League following a successful Easter weekend, where an electrifying performance against Millbrook on Easter Monday brought them a most impressive 9-0 victory.

The result was even more remarkable, given this was against a side that had defeated Town 4-0 in the reverse fixture, but Exmouth look like a team thriving under the pressure of a race for promotion.

The Easter Monday fun for Town began with an unstoppable free-kick from Jordan Harris on 19 minutes, which opened the floodgates and soon after, a superb team move ended with Ace High doubling the Exmouth lead ten minutes later.

Town were all over the visitors, who arrived at Southern Road in a comfortable mid-table position. With Man of the Match Mark Lever dominating the midfield, further goals were added by Nathan Cooper, Levi Landricombe and High again to give Town an unassailable half-time lead.

In comparison, but understandably with the job effectively done, the second half started a little flat before High drove through the heart of the defence, setting up Ben Steer to score on 63 minutes.

Town ramped through the gears again and further gaols followed from Cooper, Steer and Cooper again for Town to briefly regain top spot in the league with a positive goal difference over Tavistock, who together with the other promotion contenders from Mousehole, played in the afternoon.

On Good Friday, Town had travelled to basement side Bridport and were indebted to a 12-minute second half hat trick from Levi Landricombe to secure victory. The first half performance from the Bees belied their league position as they went into the break on level terms at 1-1.

Whilst Town had the ball in the net three times, two “goals” were disallowed for handball and offside. The one that counted was a towering header by Ace High that had cancelled out the home side’s opener.

Town gradually assumed control of the second half and Landricombe added to his impressive tally of goals for Town with efforts in the sixty seventh, seventy fourth and seventy ninth minutes for a 4-1 win.