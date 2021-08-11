Exmouth Town progress in the FA Cup

Published: 12:00 AM August 11, 2021

A scintillating performance gave Town a deserved 2-1 victory at Buckland Athletic in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup, earning a home tie on Saturday August 21st against Southern League side Bristol Manor Farm.

Having scored eleven goals in their opening two league outings this season, the Bucks were slight favourites going into this match and made changes to their starting line-up introducing fresh legs.

Ace High went close with a header and made no mistake on 26 minutes, racing clear and driving the ball firmly into the bottom corner after magical individual work from Aaron Denny.

On 34 minutes, Jordan Harris was clearly tripped in the penalty area but not in the eyes of the referee who waved away Town’s claims before Ben Steer’s shot was superbly saved.

At the start of the second half, Denny smashed a shot against the crossbar, while Buckland introduced ex-Town player Nathan Cooper, who had scored five goals in the previous two games and club Captain Richard Groves from the bench and their impact was immediate.

A long ball into the penalty area from a free-kick was headed into Town’s goal with Cooper claiming the goal but possible the final touch was from Town’s Max Gillard.

Town’s ‘keeper Robbie Powell had to be alert as a lob looked to be dropping under the crossbar but Exmouth were soon back on the front foot.

James Richards smacked a superb 35-yard drive against the crossbar and Tom Gardner then saw a header saved, as Town increased the pressure and were rewarded from yet another corner with the ball was only half cleared and High was able to set up Richards who drilled home the winner.

Earlier in the week, Town travelled to Street and came home with a comfortable 4-0 victory in their first away league game this season. Town opened the scoring with a strong header from Mark Lever and doubled their lead when a fine move involving Denny and Josh Cann was finished off by a too hot to handle drive from Harris.

On 53 minutes, quick thinking from Gillard saw him hit a 40-yard free-kick to Steer, who expertly controlled the ball and lobbed the ‘keeper for Town’s third and realistically the victory. Steer was not finished, however, as he calmly drilled home another pin point pass from Denny for his fourth goal in Town’s opening two league games.

Callum Shipton of Exmouth Town - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK



