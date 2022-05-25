Exmouth Town presentation night celebrates historic achievement

Exmouth Town Football Club celebrated their 2021/22 season with a presentation evening at the Clubhouse last Friday with over ninety people present.

With the pandemic curtailing the last two seasons, this was the first time since the 2018/19 season they had been able to get together and as with back then, when they were able to celebrate promotion to the Western League, this occasion was all about promotion to the Southern League for the first time in the club’s history.

In welcoming the guests, Chairman Stuart Shaw congratulated the team on another highly successful season and thanked all of the club’s match-day volunteers and highlighted the work and contribution made by the supporters’ club.

He also recognised the terrific support the team had enjoyed and introduced a new initiative of presenting one supporter with a season-ticket for the forthcoming season. The initial recipient of the award was Liam Davey who, as well as helping to keep the ground looking so tidy, supports the team home and away, and brings a smile to the faces of everyone he meets.

As more than one person has said, there is no i in team and in presenting his Manager’s Player of the Season award, Kevin Hill thanked all of his players and emphasised the role each of them had played in making the season so successful and made his award to the whole squad, much to the delight of the room.

With 29 goals, Jordan Harris collected the leading goal scorer award and the player’s Player of the Season was Callum Shipton.

The voting for the Supporter’s Player of the Season was equally representative with votes cast for many in the squad but the clear winner and richly deserved was Dan Cullen.

Exmouth Town have also added new dates to their pre-season schedule, which will start with a trip to South-West Peninsula League outfit Axminster Town on July 5. It is then on to a tough game at Tiverton Town on July 16 before home games with Wellington (July 20) and Exeter City Academy (July 23). Town will visit Brixham on July 26 and Okehampton July 30.

Dan Cullen received the Town supporters player of the season from ETSC secretary Bill Edmunds - Credit: ETFC

The whole squad were awarded the Managers player of the season - Credit: ETFC



