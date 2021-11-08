Comfortable league double for Exmouth Town

A final score line of 4-0 reads as a comfortable victory for Exmouth Town over Ashton and Backwell United as they completed a league double over their South Bristol rivals watched by another excellent crowd of 298.

The opening twenty minutes was a cagey affair with the visitors having the first meaningful effort on goal forcing Robbie Powell into action as a low driven shot coming through a crowd of players was well held.

This spurred Town to increase their efforts and Dan Cullen came close with a header and then Jordan Harris burst through two defenders before his final shot was deflected. From the resulting corner, Town went ahead on 36 minutes.

After a spell of ping pong when the initial header was well saved, Max Gillard saw his shot blocked on the line and another effort was only half cleared for Mark Lever waiting on the edge of the area to volley the ball into the top corner. Just like London buses, you wait for one and then another comes along, as a fine drive from Aarron Denny made it two goals in two minutes.

The visitors enjoyed a spell of possession at the start of the second half but apart from one goalmouth scramble never really looked like breaching a solid Town defence. Trickery from Ben Steer saw him create space and from his pin point cross “Sparky” Lever was on hand to poach his second on 58 minutes.

Seven minutes later Town were awarded a soft penalty, as Denny seemed to stumble over a defender but Harris made no mistake from the resulting spot kick.

With the game won, Town were able to make three substitutions and, whilst no further goals were added, apart from a drive from the visitors that clipped the crossbar, Exmouth were able to coast to victory.

The win has seen Town climb to seventh in the table, twelve points behind leaders Tavistock but with four games in hand.

Exmouth are in action on Wednesday night, when Buckland Athletic are the visitors to Southern Road in the Devon St Luke’s Bowl, kick-off 7.30pm.

Jordan Harris of Exmouth Town - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK



