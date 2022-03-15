Town locked in thrilling title race in Western League

On a cold, wet and windy evening last Wednesday Exmouth Town recorded their most important victory of the season, so far, when they beat promotion rivals Mousehole 3-0.

Town were just too strong in all areas of the pitch for their talented but youthful opponents where their style of possession football was not as well suited to the conditions as Town’s more direct and pragmatic approach.

Town opened the scoring on ten minutes, with Ace High rising at the far post to head home a Ben Steer cross and score his 125th goal for the club in all competitions. After Dave Rowe had made an important block to thwart the enthusiastic Mousehole forwards, Jordan Harris doubled the lead with a fine turn and left foot drive into the bottom corner with 38 minutes gone.

The next goal was always going to be crucial and, given their two-goal deficit, the visitors started the second half well. Robbie Powell made one great save and a piledriver of a shot was destined for the net before it hit a Mousehole player!

The third goal arrived on 70 minutes and it came for Exmouth Town. Levi Landricombe's exquisite turn and shot had goal written all over it but it came crashing back off the post, only for Harris to stoop low and head the rebound home. A satisfying win for Town, an important three points and still all to play for especially when they play the return fixture in Cornwall on March 26.

Since becoming Manager at the start of the 2018/19 season, this was Kevin Hill’s 100th league game in charge and possibly the most important of his 72 wins to date.

Last Saturday, Town were without a fixture and league leaders Tavistock were forced to postpone their home match with Clevedon. Mousehole took full advantage to close the gap at the top of the league by hammering basement side Bridport 8-1.

Town are a point behind Tavistock, both having played 28 games, whilst Mousehole are two further points adrift with a game in hand. It is going to be a thrilling climax.

