Exmouth Town fight out another crucial 1-0 victory

As we reach the business end of the season, results become more important than performance, with Town grinding out another 1-0 victory over a determined Wellington side.

The players had to contend with a heavy pitch and a troublesome wind. It was to the credit of both sides that they battled the elements well to produce an entertaining game that was in doubt until the final whistle.

Town started well with Ben Steer and Aarron Denny causing problems with the first real chance falling to Max Gillard after eight minutes who saw his shot saved by the outstretched foot of the ‘keeper.

As Wellington came into the game, Robbie Powell, making his first start of 2022, had to make a smart save before Denny saw his drive tipped over the crossbar. Town had strong shouts for a penalty turned away as Levi Landricombe appeared to be bundled over and on the stroke of half-time and they had the ball in the back of the net but the “goal” was ruled out for a push on the defender.

The second half started in a similar vein with the visitors having plenty of the ball but Town creating the better chances. Ace High saw his header cleared off the line before Denny and Steer combined to set up Landricombe, whose shot was well saved.

Back came Wellington with an effort hitting the underside of the bar and then forcing Powell into another save but a moment of quality on 71 minutes was to prove the difference. Latching on to a flighted ball over the defenders, Landricombe won the race to calmly lob the out-rushing ‘keeper.

With 20 minutes still to play, there was plenty of time for Wellington to get something out of a game but, whilst they had plenty of the ball, they were unable to break down a resolute defence, as Town recorded another valuable win, with five clean sheets from their last nine games.

Town are now seven points behind Tavistock with one game in hand and five ahead of Mousehole, who have three games in hand.

Exmouth's Aaron Denny tackles Wellington's Josh Champion on the touchline - Credit: Gerry Hunt