TAVISTOCK TOWN 2 EXMOUTH TOWN 2

When Exmouth Town’s travelling support arrived at a very wet and windy Langsford Park, home of league leaders Tavistock Town, on Friday night the general consensus was a draw would be a good result.

Goals at the start and finish of the first half saw Town go into the break with Tavvy two goals to the good and a draw was seen as a very good result.

Fast forward 45 minutes and the 2-2 draw that a battling second half performance had achieved was seen as a disappointment such was Town's superiority in the final 30 minutes of this game.

In the fourth minute a driving 30-yard run and a fine shot from 25 yards that skidded into the corner of the goal gave the hosts a perfect start and with their tails up Town, similar to last week’s game at Saltash, had to dig deep to keep the deficit at a single goal. Once again they clawed their way back into the game but this time they failed to create any clear scoring opportunity, all too often their final ball being poor. They were made to pay when a mistimed tackle allowed an attacker a clear run on goal to calmly score the second.

When Town started the second half they were faced not only by a confident and experienced attack but one also driven forward by driving rain that made it difficult for Town to clear their lines.

Chris Wright made three crucial saves but as the conditions eased it was Town taking the game to the Lambs and they gained their just reward on 67 minutes when Ben Steer turned home an excellent cross from Max Gillard. The introduction of the fresh legs of Ethan Slater and Morgan Cullen from the bench gave added impetus to Town’s endeavours and they gained their just reward when Morgan Cullen raced clear to score an emphatic equaliser on 82 minutes.

Two minutes later and Town thought they had scored a third. When a thumping shot was turned onto the crossbar Morgan Cullen was on hand to head the ball forward. The goalkeeper clawed the ball back but Town were adamant that the ball had crossed the goal line by at least two feet. After their protests the referee consulted his assistant but he was not in a position to confirm the ball had crossed the line and the “goal” was not given. It was little consolation that after the game admissions were made by the home side that a goal should have been awarded.

In difficult conditions on a rain-sodden pitch that held up surprisingly well, both sides served up another entertaining match and on reflection over the 90 minutes a draw was probably a fair result but Town had come so close to travelling home with all three points.

This Saturday Town will entertain Ashton and Backwell at Southern Road, kick off 3.00pm. When the sides met back in August goals from Ace High, Dan Cullen and Aarron Denny gave Town a 3-1 victory. Town are also in action this Wednesday evening when Buckland Athletic are the visitors in a Devon St Lukes Bowl tie, kick off 7.30pm. This will be the fourth meeting between the sides this season. So far it’s one win apiece and a 1-1 draw in the league meeting at Southern Road.