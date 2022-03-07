Town stay in title hunt with 3-0 win at Wellington

A solid defence and a gifted goal scorer could be the answer to Exmouth Town’s quest for promotion this season.

Both were in evidence again last Saturday, as Town recorded their third victory over Wellington in the space of a month with Levi Landricombe adding another brace of goals to bring his tally to five against the Somerset side and six in his four games with the club.

As in the previous two games, Wellington had their fair share of possession but apart from one excellent late save, Robbie Powell was rarely troubled.

Ben Steer saw his effort charged down by the home ‘keeper in the second minute but neither side were able to retain possession to build any meaningful attacks until Town opened the scoring on 31 minutes.

A corner on the left was cleared to Aarron Denny on the edge of the box and, as he drove the ball back in, it was turned home by Dan Cullen. To Town’s dismay, the assistant had his flag raised but, after being consulted by the referee, the goal was allowed to stand. On the stroke of half-time, Steer guided a header the wrong side of the post and Town went into the break a goal to the good.

Seven minutes into the second half and another fine individual goal from Landricombe gave them breathing space. Latching on to a pass, he held off the defender and showed great composure to calmly pass the ball into the corner of the goal.

With the slope in their favour, Wellington began to apply pressure and Town were indebted to one block by Callum Shipton and Powell’s save in the 83rd minute. Three minutes later, a poor clearance by their ‘keeper went straight to Landricombe and it was game over.

Not the most fluent of performances but job done and another three points on the board. As a mark of solidarity to the people of Ukraine, Exmouth wore their yellow and blue colours and this kit will be worn for the remainder of the season. On Wednesday night, Town welcome title rivals Mousehole to Southern Road, kick-off 7.45pm.

Ben Steer goes on yet another run - Credit: Gerry Hunt

Exmouth striker Jordan Harris, in yellow, tries to outwit Wellington's Mark Cornish - Credit: Gerry Hunt

Levi Landricombe shields the ball from Mark Cornish - Credit: Gerry Hunt



