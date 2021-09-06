Exmouth Town bow out of the FA Cup

Published: 12:41 PM September 6, 2021

As Town’s journey in the FA Cup came to an end following their 3-1 defeat against Truro City, another journey begins with Shepton Mallet visiting Southern Road this Saturday in the First Qualifying Round of the FA Vase kick off 3.00pm.

When Town travelled to Bolitho Park, home of Plymouth Parkway but also the temporary home of Truro City they were under no illusions of the task ahead of them and so it proved as the “White Tigers” went into the half time break three goals to the good.

In the fifth minute, Robbie Powell made a superb-point blank save and repeated the feat ten minutes later. He was, however, powerless when Rocky Neal scored with a close-range header from a cross that you felt Town should have dealt with.

Five minutes later, Truro scored their second when a fine team move was ended by Ryan Brett smashing the ball home. Town continued to try and compete, and a strong strike from Aarron Denny had James Hamon scrambling to make a full-length save. Any thoughts that Town would score the next goal were dispelled three minutes before the break with a stunning strike from Tyler Harvey.

To their credit, Town didn’t let their heads drop and were rewarded on 52 minutes when a Jordan Harris volley flew into the top corner.

Throughout the second half Town continued to try and push forward and almost added a second when a deflected Harris strike narrowly missed the bottom corner.

I’m sure Truro will view this as a comfortable win as the score line suggests but for Town to “win” the second half speaks volumes for the effort and commitment shown by the players who did themselves and the club proud.

The official attendance was 226 but the number of Truro shirts seen in the crowd were few and far between in contrast to the mass of blue and yellow (Town’s change strip) shirts worn by the Muff Town Casuals with Town’s following on the day being around the 100 mark, including the newly formed U-11s.

Town are also in action this evening (Wednesday) when Saltash United are the visitors for a league game.