Exmouth to launch the 2019 South West Coastal Rowing League campaign

Mike Drew (foreground right) celebrates the unveiling of 'Ruby'. Picture: Exmouth Rowing Club Archant

Exmouth Rowing Club will play host to the opening event of the South West Coastal Rowing League 2019 calendar.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sunday, April 14, will see the club host their Langstone Approach event. Entry is open to any club that has boats that can operate safely in open sea coastal conditions and can race over 8k and 4k courses. The start and finish line for the racing will be the seafront off Exmouth’s main beach with crews following a course in the direction of Lyme Bay.

This year’s Langstone Approach meeting will see four races with the ladies’ race the first off at 10am. Next up is the men’s event at 11.30am.

Both the ladies and the men’s races are being held over the 8k course and the day’s other two races are the masters and the mixed races which will both run over the 4k course, starting at 1pm and 2pm respectively.

Entries will be taken for the meeting until Sunday, April 7 and anyone requiring further information can get it by contacting the club, either through their popular Facebook page or by email (the address is shown at the foot of this article).

Meanwhile, one of the club members, Mike Drew, has recently presented the club with another boat – one he made himself.

Mike, who is 76 and has been building vessels all of his life, has named the boat Ruby, after his mother.

Ruby is ten-and-a-half metres long, made from wood and meets all the regulations that govern the sport.

She will be crewed by four scullers and a cox.

The boat took Mike more than a year to build and he had to extend his garage so that it would fit during the build process!

Exmouth Rowing Club is a thriving organisation and they are currently looking for more sponsors. Indeed, new members are always made welcome and the first port of call with regard getting in touch with the club, be that regarding sponsorship or membership, can be made via email exmouthrowingclub@gmail.com