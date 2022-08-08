Exmouth thrash the Abbots in Maer sunshine

Exmouth took another big step to securing the A Division title in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League after a 133-run thrashing of Abbotskerswell at the Maer.

The visitors took the brave option of placing their hosts into bat and the regret must have been immediate for Abbotskerswell, who are fighting to steer clear of the relegation spots at the bottom of the league.

Jason Niemand has been superb at the top of the Exmouth order all season and he swiftly set about compiling a flourishing 64 from 50 balls, which included 11 boundaries.

While Niemand has delivered the expansive shots, his opening partner James Horler has been equally impressive in his steady building of great scores. The latest version was a terrific 87 from 106 balls.

The duo reached 116 before Niemand was caught and bowled by Nathan Walker. Matthew Kimber headed out to the middle and just maintained the onslaught on the Abbots attack.

When Horler was dismissed with the score on 198/2, Cameron Kidd has also read the Exmouth script, as he scored an unbeaten 64. Kimber was also unbeaten for his 82 and the total of 323/2 was yet another outstanding score for the Maer men.

Unfortunately for the Abbots, Exmouth are also dangerous with ball in hand, as demonstrated by George Greenway removing opener Charlie Smout-Cooper for a duck.

Ryan Schauffler bowled the visiting skipper for 13 and Greenway dismissed the middle order, but it was the wicket of opener Eddie Smout-Cooper for 56 that broke the Abbotskerswell resistance, Greenway again the bowler.

George Greenway joined the fun later in the innings and he was the man to remove Kyle Rich after his brave 58 from 90 balls, Horler took the catch. The Abbots had nothing left in the tank and were all out for 190.

Exmouth are 14 points clear of Plympton, who continued their good form with a dominant success at Exeter. The Maer men are away to winless Seaton on Saturday and then face struggling Barton the following weekend before finishing the season with Thorverton away and a home derby with Budleigh.