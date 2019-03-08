Exmouth tennis players make great start to summer holiday season in South West tournaments
PUBLISHED: 12:34 13 August 2019
Exmouth tennis players have made a great start to the summer holiday season in tournaments across the South West, writes Jayne Robinson.
The holidays started with Ben Johnson coming runner-up in the Under-14 Boys' Singles and Lucas Urquiza won the consolation final at a national level tournament in Bath.
Meanwhile, at the Plymouth Open, Kirsty Robinson won the Under-14 Girls' event with Elle Golsworthy reaching the semi-finals.
Kirsty and Elee then teamed up and came runners-up in the Girls' Doubles.
Ollie Roper won both the Under-12 Boys and Under-14 Doubles.
Alex Roper capped a succesful day with a win in the Under-10 singles following a second place in the Under-9 event. Grace Golsworthy was the runner-up in the Under-9s.
Further afield, Alfie Woodger won the Under-18 Boys' in Ilfracombe and in Falmouth Elle Golsworthy won the Under-12 Girls singles event with Ollie Roper runner-up in the Under-12 Boys' event. In Yeovil Arthur Hutchings was runner-up in a Under-12 Boys' competition.
More than 20 players from the East Devon Tennis Academy took part in the Torbay Open, one of the country's leading tennis tournaments. In the week-long tournament Ben Johnson won the Under-18 Boys' singles and was also runner-up in the Under-18 Boys' doubles with his Exmouth Community College Academy partner Chris Denton. Ben also partnered his sister Jess Johnson in the Under-14 Mixed Doubles in which they were runners-up. Jess also had a great week winning the Under-12 Girls' tournament and coming runner-up with partner Maya Ichim in the Under-14 Girls' doubles as well as making the semi-finals of the Under-14 Girls' singles. These results led to Jess being awarded the top local player award.
In the boys' 14U singles Zac Brown was runner-up and Alfie Woodger made the semi-finals. In the younger age group events Alex Roper and Izzy Marks won the Under-10 mixed doubles with Alex going on to win the Under-10 Boys' Doubles, he also came third in the Under-9 boys' singles. Grace Golsworthy was also third in the Under-9 Girls' event. There was a superb one, two, three for EDTA in the Under-8 Boys' tournament; Harry Rintoul won the event with team-mates Reuben O'Callaghan runner-up and Charlie Prynne third.
Thanks to the support from LED coaches in Torbay and to Eagle Investments.