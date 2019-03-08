Exmouth tennis player Ben Johnson set to play at Wimbledon

Exmouth Community College Tennis Academy player Ben Johnson has qualified for the finals of the Road to Wimbledon International Event, writes Jayne Robinson.

The Road to Wimbledon 14 and under tournament is the UK's largest junior grass court competition. Ben took part in the South West regional qualifying event, winning all his matches and goes on to compete against players from seven other regions across England and Scotland.

They will be joined at the International Finals by qualifying players from the India, China, Hong Kong and Japan events.

The finals take place from August 11 to 17, on the famous grass courts at Wimbledon. Ben's team-mates Chris Denton and Lucas Urquiza also competed hard and won matches in the regional qualifiers.

Ben trains for around 16 hours a week at Exmouth Tennis and Fitness Centre, in and around school hours.

He also competes all over the country every three to four weeks. This commitment and the excellent coaching and support he receives, mean that Ben is now ranked number three in Great Britain in the 14 and under age group.

Ben, Chris and Lucas are joined by Exeter Community College team mate Alfie Woodger to compete in the 18 and under Schools National Team Tennis Championships in Nottingham this week. The ECC team are currently the 14U National Schools Champions.

There have also been great results from some of the younger East Devon Tennis Academy players this half term including Tom Rintoul, Yi-Ren Wong and Izzy Marks.

Thanks must go to Exmouth Community College, LED and Eagle Investments for their ongoing support.