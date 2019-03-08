Advanced search

Exmouth teenager crowned top BMX rider in the South West

PUBLISHED: 09:30 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:30 24 September 2019

Exmouth teenager Mia Farrow who has been crowned as the top BMX rider in the South West and number two nationally. Picture: JAMES ATKINSON

An Exmouth teenager has recently been crowned as the top BMX rider in the South West and number two nationally.

Mia Farrow, now aged 13, started riding BMX at the age of six when she joined the Exeter Eagles BMX Club.

She first secured the South West number one ranking in 2015 and also landed that honour again in 2016 and 2018 and secured sixth spot in the British rankings in 2017.

Mia nowadays rides for national elite racing team, Absolute Bicycle Motocross. This yeas has seen her rise to become the national number four, British number two and the number one BMX rider in the South West.

She trains twice weekly at her home club in Exeter and also is part of the British Cycling Development team and attends various training sessions with a coach around the southwest.

Mia's sporting season consists of 10 regional races and six national races which can mean travelling to far flung places - from her Exmouth home - to the likes of Glasgow and Derby - the latter being where the British Championships are held.

Mia would like to thanks her parents, her coaches and the Absolute team for their ongoing support and also her first sponsor, East Devon Law, based in Ottery St Mary.

Mia has a serious passion for BMX and her goal is to make British number one in 2020 and climb into the top three nationally.

Ever increasing costs are a real issue for this sporting starlet and she would love to attract support from sponsors and business. If you are reading this and can help then please do get in touch with the family. Mum Kelly's email contact is Kellyfarrow123@me.com

