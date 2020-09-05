Exmouth Swimming & Life Saving Society get green to get back into the pool

Exmouth Swimming & Life Saving Society Saturday night group with tutors. Picture: ESLSC Archant

Exmouth Swimming & Life Saving Society have been given the go ahead to return to the pool by LED and so swimming sessions are set to resume at Exmouth Leisure Centre.

Barry Westaway, leader of the Learn-to-Swim Section, said: “We now have an agenda for a return to lessons for all existing members to our popular Saturday evening sessions.

“We are asking parents to contact us so that more detailed information can be provided to them.”

He continued: “We look forward to welcoming back our volunteer teachers, helpers, and children and would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their continued support and patience.

“It will be fantastic to return to lessons very soon.”

A Facebook notice announcing the club’s return to lessons and training has been posted and information can also be found on the Society’s website: www.exmouthswimming.org .

Due to the on-going Covid-19 situation, numbers of swimmers attending Saturday sessions will need to be reduced.

A plan has been devised that will allow all swimmers to return should they wish to and it is essential that parents email the club for up-dated information and to book a place.

All sections and squads of the Society are hoping to return to swimming during October.

Members are asked to check the society’s social media channels and website and make contact with the relevant committee member of their squad or section.