Swimmers back in the water
PUBLISHED: 12:09 04 December 2020
Archant
Exmouth Swimming Club returns
The Saturday Night Learn to Swim swimming lessons held by Exmouth Swimming Club and Life Saving Society will be returning on Saturday, December 5 for week 1 swimmers.
Week 2 swimmers will return on Saturday, December 12.
All Covid-19 precautions will still be in place. Only one adult will be allowed to attend per child and adults will need to wear face masks to enter the leisure centre and when leaving the building after swim sessions.
Swim England chief executive Jane Nickerson has paid a ‘special tribute’ to swimming teachers and educators for the ‘extra efforts’ they have had to make to ensure lessons could still continue during the coronavirus pandemic.
At the start of the Swim England Teaching and Education Conference, she acknowledged the ‘huge challenges and strains’ that Covid-19 had put on the sector but said she ‘really valued the work and contributions’ of teachers and educators up and down the country.
