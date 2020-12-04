Advanced search

Swimmers back in the water

PUBLISHED: 12:09 04 December 2020

Swimming clubs are back

Swimming clubs are back

Archant

Exmouth Swimming Club returns

The Saturday Night Learn to Swim swimming lessons held by Exmouth Swimming Club and Life Saving Society will be returning on Saturday, December 5 for week 1 swimmers.

Week 2 swimmers will return on Saturday, December 12.

All Covid-19 precautions will still be in place. Only one adult will be allowed to attend per child and adults will need to wear face masks to enter the leisure centre and when leaving the building after swim sessions.

Swim England chief executive Jane Nickerson has paid a ‘special tribute’ to swimming teachers and educators for the ‘extra efforts’ they have had to make to ensure lessons could still continue during the coronavirus pandemic.

At the start of the Swim England Teaching and Education Conference, she acknowledged the ‘huge challenges and strains’ that Covid-19 had put on the sector but said she ‘really valued the work and contributions’ of teachers and educators up and down the country.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Swimmers back in the water

Swimming clubs are back

Exmouth Town youth schedule

Exmouth Town Under-9s

Topsham Rotarians raise funds towards fight to end Polio

Topsham Rotary Club held a meeting over Zoom. Picture: Topsham Rotary Club

It’s starting to feel like Christmas – Strand tree goes up

The Chrustmas tree, donated by Kings Garden Centre, in The Strand. Picture: Exmouth Town Council

£150 Grants available for training to help nature projects in Exmouth

A bug hotel. Picture: East Devon District Council