Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Exmouth Swimming and Life Saving Society stage well-supported presentation evening

PUBLISHED: 10:23 30 January 2019

Aggie Jordan, the oldest and longest standing member of the Exmouth Swimming and Life Saving Society. cuts the 135th anniversary cake. Picture IAN LANG

Aggie Jordan, the oldest and longest standing member of the Exmouth Swimming and Life Saving Society. cuts the 135th anniversary cake. Picture IAN LANG

Archant

A presentation evening was held recently at Ocean in Exmouth to celebrate the achievements over the last year of Exmouth Swimming and Life Saving Society members, writes Ian Lang.

In 2018, the society was celebrating its 125th anniversary and a short history was incorporated into the evening.

The mayor, Mr Jeff Trail, and his wife Sue attended along with 300 members old and new.

Mr Ron Snowshall and wife Pamela were presented with a very special award for 50 years of service and dedication to the society. The award was presented by Jane Easton, the current Devon ASA President.

The society was given a short history of how the club started and progressed to the present day with a display of memorabilia and photographs that were researched by Julia Tolman-May.

Awards were given across all sections of the society. Commemorative cubes were also given to all life members, coaches, teachers, volunteers, helpers and swimmers receiving their awards.

Mr Barry Westaway spoke of the outstanding level of open water and channel swimming within the club.

Mr Alan Franks, himself a channel swimmer, has a 100 per cent success rate training channel swimmers to successfully complete the crossing.

The society has produced many successful solo and relay crossings since its centenary year in 1993.

Outgoing chairman of the society, Sue Westaway, who has served for the last eight years, was given a special award for her outstanding service.

A cake displaying the society’s logo and made by Tracy Simpson, one of the society’s swimming coaches, was cut by Mrs Aggie Jordan, a life member and the oldest and longest-standing member of the society.

Most Read

Budleigh man heading to Hollywood after Oscar nomination

Theo Jones (inset) has been nominated for an oscar for his work on Christopher Robin. Picture: Theo Jones and Disney

New apprentices for Plumb Park development

25/01/2019. PIC AMY STANFORD - 07828 941706. Taylor Wimpey Plumb Park apprentices. From left are; Ian Perkins, Josh Parsons-Dearing, Thomas Wright, Kaden Hayman and Max Turner.

Yellow warning for snow and ice issued across Devon

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

Jail possible for joyrider who led police on car chase

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

PHOTOS: First look inside district council’s new £5.6million Honiton HQ

The interior of Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Most Read

Budleigh man heading to Hollywood after Oscar nomination

Theo Jones (inset) has been nominated for an oscar for his work on Christopher Robin. Picture: Theo Jones and Disney

New apprentices for Plumb Park development

25/01/2019. PIC AMY STANFORD - 07828 941706. Taylor Wimpey Plumb Park apprentices. From left are; Ian Perkins, Josh Parsons-Dearing, Thomas Wright, Kaden Hayman and Max Turner.

Yellow warning for snow and ice issued across Devon

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jail possible for joyrider who led police on car chase

#includeImage($article, 225)

PHOTOS: First look inside district council’s new £5.6million Honiton HQ

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Swimming and Life Saving Society stage well-supported presentation evening

Aggie Jordan, the oldest and longest standing member of the Exmouth Swimming and Life Saving Society. cuts the 135th anniversary cake. Picture IAN LANG

Cockles chatter – our weekly chat with Cockles head coach Steve ‘Pez’ Perry

Ben Hawley scores one of the Cocles' five tries in the win over Ivybridge. Picture JASON FAHY

Budleigh bowlers enjoy success against Mid Devon and Madeira

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9104. Picture: Simon Horn.

headline to come

Clive Rowe as Badger. Picture: Michael Wharley

Win tickets to see ‘sixties invasion’ at Exmouth Pavilion

Dozy Beaky, Mick and Tich are among the acts bringing a sounds of the sixties back to Exmouth Pavilion. Picture: Exmouth Pavilion
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists