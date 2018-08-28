Exmouth swimmers net medal haul at Caradon Masters event

The Exmouth Swimming and Life Saving Society trio that were in action, successfully to, at the 2019 Caradon Masters meeting. Picture IAN LANG Archant

The middle Saturday of January saw three Exmouth Swimming and Life Saving Society masters swimmers travel to Saltash Leisure Centre to begin 2019 at the Caradon Swimming Club masters event.

The swimmers were Mark Ashton, Alison Browning, and Ian Lang.

Ashton started the year with some fast times over the shorter sprint events. Swimming 40:67 in his least favoured 50m breaststroke, 32:00 in the 50m butterfly, and 29:32 in the 50m freestyle. He claimed gold for his age group in each of his three races.

Browning, focusing on freestyle rather than her favoured breaststroke events where she already has qualifying times for nationals, set times that should qualify her for the national masters championships in June and October.

Her times were 2:26:8 for the 200m freestyle, 32:32 in the 50m freestyle, and 1:09:85 in the 100m freestyle, winning her age group in each of her age groups.

Lang, focusing on the Annual Masters Decathlon event, swam a variety of events and set some respectable times he hopes to improve upon later in 2019.

In the 400m freestyle, he swam 5:00:20, in the 100 individual medley, 1:16:24, in the 200m breaststroke, 2:52:81, and in the 100m breaststroke 1:19:14. Lang also won all of his races completing a clean sweep of gold medals for the three Exmouth swimmers.

If you’re interested in swimming in Exmouth, particularly adult masters swimming, visit www.exmouthswimming.org or search Exmouth Swimming and Life Saving Society on Facebook.