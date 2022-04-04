Exmouth stung by Hornets despite battling display

The first half of this encounter with third-placed Hornets in Weston-Super-Mare bristled with great play from both teams.

Although Hornets came out of the blocks quickly, the Cockles made them work hard for their early scores. The Exmouth pack more than matched their counterparts and the backs got some good ball to play with.

It took a half hour to bring up 19-0 scoreline before the first Exmouth score, Jack Downie burrowed his way over, then followed by Will Ridout in the corner. Both converted by returning Sam Whitehead at fly-half. Whitehead also slotted a penalty bringing the score to 19-15 at the break.

Hornets broke first to increase their lead and a few minutes later Jake Inglis hit back with Exmouth’s third try, conversion from Whitehead. 26-22 to the hosts. At this point, the Cockles hit a few injury issues, losing backs Inglis and Nick Headley. Back row forwards Hawley and Harris stepped into back line position; both did what was asked of them.

The Cockles sensed they could get more from this game and pushed for their bonus point 4th try. With that came a few errors and missed passes that allowed the confident home side to ride their luck and run-in unanswered tries, a couple from interceptions scattered around the artificial pitch. A tough afternoon, Exmouth kept fighting to the end but eventually ran out of steam.

The 62-22 final score did not reflect the excellent first half and spirit of the squad. Winning ways are surely just around the corner.

Squad; Matt Hicks, Jack Madge, Danny Martin, Steve Pape, Liam Bayley, Joe Harris, Max Keen, Ben Hawley, Angus Meadows, Sam Whitehead, Jack Downie, Dave Bargent, Nick Headley, Matt Ryan, Jake Inglis. Reps; Will Ridout, Harry Sprague, Bryn Edwards (1st Team Debut)

Next up, Ivybridge at the Imperial Ground on Saturday. This big game is a league and Devon Cup encounter. Exmouth need two points from their final two games to guarantee a Devon Cup Final place. Please bring your support and cheer on the lads. Cockles Quins are away to Ivybridge and Colts travel to Wellington in a friendly.