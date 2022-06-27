Exmouth sparkle at the top of A Division cricket

Exmouth Cricket Club continued their hugely impressive march back to the Premier Division of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League with another dominant display at the Maer.

A dangerous Thorverton side were the latest victims of the Exmouth steamroller but, having elected to bat first, the visitors made a terrific start in their quest to spring an upset.

After losing opener George Greed for 12 off the bowling of Cameron Kidd, with Dan Pyle tsking the catch, the Thorverton duo of Alistair Chilcott and Tom Diamond settled in for a dogged partnership of 117 runs.

The Exmouth attack tried everything to dislodge the stubborn duo but, when all else fails, some magic in the field can prove decisive. Step forward Jason Niemand with a smart run out to remove Chilcott on 64.

George Greenway then bowled Jason Van Der Meulen for 17 and Pyle claimed the wicket of Dan Robbins for 20, with James Horler snaffling the catch.

Thorverton were suddenly under pressure and the visitors collapsed from 208/4 to 234/8, with Niemand adding his second run out and Horler also catching a batsman out of his ground.

The gritty performance of Diamond finally ended on 84, Pyle again the bowler and Finley Marks taking the catch. Thorverton finished on 259/9. Pyle, Greenway and Kidd all finished with two wickets each.

The Exmouth batting has been imperious this season and Niemand continued his own sparkling form with an incredible 145 not out from 126 balls, as the Thorverton attack found their efforts comfortably repelled.

Horler made a solid 37 and, although Pyle lost his wicket for 10, Marks joined Niemand at the crease on 92/2 and there was no further breakthrough for Thorverton. While Niemand rightly took the plaudits for a terrific display, Marks was equally impressive in his unbeaten 58.

This weekend is all about an intriguing local derby at Budleigh Salterton and a fascinating clash between bat and ball, as Budleigh demonstrated their bowling prowess by dismissing Plympton for just 76 in their outstanding eight-wicket victory on Saturday. It is going to be a special East Devon showdown.

Exmouth CC - Credit: Exmouth CC



