Exmouth Snooker League latest - Police Social Club A still top

Police Social Club A retained pole position in the Exmouth Snooker League despite suffering their first defeat of the season to stable mates Police B.

Bob Martin (76-20) and Pete Abrahams (57-33) limited the loss to a single point after Bob Horton (59-8), Terry Merrick (81-44) and Frank Kelsey (78-32) lifted the B team to second in the table.

Police C could not emulate this result despite Ray Sturman (55-52) and Eric James (67-25) taking the A team to five frames. George Webster (75-44) and Bob Martin (59-19) set up Pete Abrahams to clinch the decider (52-40).

Conservative Club are third with the extra match won after Iain Callander (53-3)1, Dion Newcombe (76-50) and Craig Wilson (72-60) were denied further spoils by Derek Quick (69-36) and Kev Luxton (44-34) on the East Budleigh table.

East Budleigh's points tally to date is also 15 after Derek Quick (73-42), Barry Bentley (51-40) and Mark Auton (78-47) were taken all the way by Phil Rowsell (99-67) and Bob Horton (59-45) of visitors Police B.

Latest table

P W Pts

Police SC A 6 5 20

Police SC B 7 2 17

Conservative 6 4 15

East Budleigh 6 3 15

Police SC C 5 1 8

Highest break - 30 by both George Webster and Kev Luxton