Advanced search

Exmouth Snooker League latest - Police Social Club A still top

PUBLISHED: 15:51 24 November 2019

Archant

Police Social Club A retained pole position in the Exmouth Snooker League despite suffering their first defeat of the season to stable mates Police B.

Bob Martin (76-20) and Pete Abrahams (57-33) limited the loss to a single point after Bob Horton (59-8), Terry Merrick (81-44) and Frank Kelsey (78-32) lifted the B team to second in the table.

Police C could not emulate this result despite Ray Sturman (55-52) and Eric James (67-25) taking the A team to five frames. George Webster (75-44) and Bob Martin (59-19) set up Pete Abrahams to clinch the decider (52-40).

Conservative Club are third with the extra match won after Iain Callander (53-3)1, Dion Newcombe (76-50) and Craig Wilson (72-60) were denied further spoils by Derek Quick (69-36) and Kev Luxton (44-34) on the East Budleigh table.

East Budleigh's points tally to date is also 15 after Derek Quick (73-42), Barry Bentley (51-40) and Mark Auton (78-47) were taken all the way by Phil Rowsell (99-67) and Bob Horton (59-45) of visitors Police B.

Latest table

P W Pts

Police SC A 6 5 20

Police SC B 7 2 17

Conservative 6 4 15

East Budleigh 6 3 15

Police SC C 5 1 8

Highest break - 30 by both George Webster and Kev Luxton

Most Read

Seal or otter? Animal pops up after a dip in Exmouth

Andrew Long captured the video at Exmouth Marina. Picture: Andrew Long Architects

Residents react to Exmouth Queen’s Drive plans

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

Man injured in collision involving two parked cars in Exmouth

Douglas Avenue. Picture: Google

CANCELLED – Town centre new year’s party called off for second straight year

Exmouth New Year's Eve celebrations in 2018. Ref exe New Year's Eve 2018 - 020. Picture: Rob Chidgey

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Seal or otter? Animal pops up after a dip in Exmouth

Andrew Long captured the video at Exmouth Marina. Picture: Andrew Long Architects

Residents react to Exmouth Queen’s Drive plans

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

Man injured in collision involving two parked cars in Exmouth

Douglas Avenue. Picture: Google

CANCELLED – Town centre new year’s party called off for second straight year

Exmouth New Year's Eve celebrations in 2018. Ref exe New Year's Eve 2018 - 020. Picture: Rob Chidgey

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Withycombe youngsters all set for whistle blowing duties

Rugby ball.

Exmouth Snooker League latest - Police Social Club A still top

Not closing – Raleigh surgery staying open, say practice bosses

The Raleigh Surgery on Pines Road. Ref exe 4682-43-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Elsa’s efforts to go great lengths for charity land her fundraiser of the year title

Elsa White receives her fundraiser of the year award from The Wave Project's charity ambassadors Victoria Pendleton and Sophie Everard. Picture: Georgia White

New station manager for Exmouth Coastwatch

Station Manager Graham Nye (left) hands over command of the Exmouth NCI station to the new Station Manager Ivor Jones. Picture: Nigel Bovey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists