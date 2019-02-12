Advanced search

Exmouth Snooker League latest – Police SC A and East Budleigh in two-team title battle

PUBLISHED: 12:01 23 February 2019

As teams in the Exmouth Snooker League enter the home straight, both East Budleigh and the Police Social Club A are currently neck and neck approaching the finish line.

East Budleigh have a single point lead after Graham Ward, 52-42, Alan Farrant, 81-40 and Mark Auton, 68(36)-44, were taken to five frames by Dion Newcombe, 77-70 and Dave Lance, 61-43, of the Conservative Club.

They then lost frames one and five respectively to Joe Pearcey, 77-72 and David Binmore, 68-32, of the visiting Police B, but in between, Graham Ward, 95-68, Barry Bentley, 66-30 and Mark Auton, 90(30)-50, secured their tenth match win to date.

Their final match is against the current second place Police A, who have a game in hand. They lost their match with the Police B after leading with Bob Martin, 63-2 and Mike Delahaye, 71-44, before being overtaken by Joe Pearcey, 86-65, Phil Rowsell, 70-52 and David Binmore, 73-62.

They then came back into the reckoning as Carl Rowsell, 73-61, Rob Pow, 53-47, George Webster, 58-56 and Pete Abrahams, 59-27, were denied maximum points by Eric James, 59-47, of the Police B.

Latest table

East Budleigh 15 10 43

Police SC A 14 8 42

Conservative Club 14 7 37

Police SC C 14 7 33

Police SC B 15 4 25

Highest snooker break: Mark Auton 36

