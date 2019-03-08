Exmouth Snooker League early season lead for Conservative Club

snooker Archant

Conservative Club are the early leaders in the Exmouth Snooker League with two wins from three matches.

Dion Newcombe 63(25cl)-56, Dave Lance 71-61 and Dan Brown 64-45, overturned a 2-1 lead from Derek Quick 49-47 and Mark Auton 68-60 of defending champions, East Budleigh,

Earlier, John Sharland 63-56, Tim Parker 76-53, Craig Wilson 52-40 and Dave Lance 73-54 were denied maximum points by Bob Horton 82-80 on the Police Social Club B table.

Dion Newcombe won the opening frame 70-48 against the Police A, before Mike Delahaye 75-62, Pete Abrahams 59-51, Rob Pow 63-26 and George Webster 68(30)-47 secured the visitors second place in the table.

Police A won their first fixture after sharing four frames with Carl Rowsell 89-87 and Bob Martin 66-20 with Conor McGrady 67-37 and Bob Horton 53-23 of Police B. Pete Abrahams won the decider with a black-ball finish 46-42.

Police B have played four, lost four. Phil Rowsell played two frames to make up the numbers winning both 53-46 and 90-82, but, Alan Farrant 92-74, Graham Ward 91-61 and Derek Quick 70-49 were rewarded with their generous gesture to record East Budleigh's first victory.

Joe Pearcy 50-46 and Frank Kelsey 72-28 drew level with John Anderson 70-18 and Ray Sturman 51-31 of the revived Police C, but, had to concede the third frame as their player was absent and the Police C would not replicate East Budleigh's gesture to play a player two frames.

Exmouth Snooker League table

P W Pts

Conservative Club 3 2 8

Police SC A 2 2 7

Police SC B 4 0 7

East Budleigh 2 1 5

Police SC C 1 1 3

Highest snooker break: George Webster with 30.