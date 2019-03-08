Exmouth Snooker League early season lead for Conservative Club
PUBLISHED: 10:46 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:46 27 October 2019
Archant
Conservative Club are the early leaders in the Exmouth Snooker League with two wins from three matches.
Dion Newcombe 63(25cl)-56, Dave Lance 71-61 and Dan Brown 64-45, overturned a 2-1 lead from Derek Quick 49-47 and Mark Auton 68-60 of defending champions, East Budleigh,
Earlier, John Sharland 63-56, Tim Parker 76-53, Craig Wilson 52-40 and Dave Lance 73-54 were denied maximum points by Bob Horton 82-80 on the Police Social Club B table.
Dion Newcombe won the opening frame 70-48 against the Police A, before Mike Delahaye 75-62, Pete Abrahams 59-51, Rob Pow 63-26 and George Webster 68(30)-47 secured the visitors second place in the table.
Police A won their first fixture after sharing four frames with Carl Rowsell 89-87 and Bob Martin 66-20 with Conor McGrady 67-37 and Bob Horton 53-23 of Police B. Pete Abrahams won the decider with a black-ball finish 46-42.
Police B have played four, lost four. Phil Rowsell played two frames to make up the numbers winning both 53-46 and 90-82, but, Alan Farrant 92-74, Graham Ward 91-61 and Derek Quick 70-49 were rewarded with their generous gesture to record East Budleigh's first victory.
Joe Pearcy 50-46 and Frank Kelsey 72-28 drew level with John Anderson 70-18 and Ray Sturman 51-31 of the revived Police C, but, had to concede the third frame as their player was absent and the Police C would not replicate East Budleigh's gesture to play a player two frames.
Exmouth Snooker League table
P W Pts
Conservative Club 3 2 8
Police SC A 2 2 7
Police SC B 4 0 7
East Budleigh 2 1 5
Police SC C 1 1 3
Highest snooker break: George Webster with 30.