Exmouth smash eight goals in rampant victory

Published: 11:46 AM August 30, 2021

Exmouth Town recorded their highest victory since returning to the Western League when they thumped Cadbury Heath 8-1 on Saturday, despite conceding a goal in the fourth minute.

This victory went one better than the 7-1 win over Chipping Sodbury back in March 2020, although they still have a little way to go to beat the 10-0 hammering of Glastonbury at home in March 1999. Their biggest margin of victory is the 11-0 win at Pewsey Vale in October 2000.

After the early setback, Town went on to dominate proceedings. The perseverance of Aarron Denny saw him capitalise on hesitancy in the away defence to score the equaliser on 13 minutes and five minutes later he finished off an excellent team move with a firm drive into the corner of the goal.

With their ‘keeper performing heroics, it was not until the 37th minute that Town notched their third, Jordan Harris scoring from the penalty spot after Denny had seen his shot handled and Harris was on hand again three minutes later to smash home a loose ball.

Any thoughts the visitors may have had at half-time of getting back into the game were soon dispelled as Ben Steer scored his first on 47 minutes and he added his second and Town’s sixth on 63 minutes, finishing with aplomb.

With three players on two goals apiece, the race to the hat trick was won by Harris latching on to a through ball from Steer, holding off a defender and firing into the corner.

Talk about saving the best to last, on 87 minutes Steer hit a volley from fully thirty yards that sailed into the top corner, a goal that tipped the balance in his favour as he was rightly awarded the Man of the Match accolade.

Next Saturday Town travel to Bolitho Park, home of Plymouth Parkway, who are this season ground-sharing with Truro City and it is the Cornwall “White Tigers” who Town will play in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Ticket Prices

Adults - £13 (£10 if purchased online)

Concessions £8 (£5 if purchased online)

Students £8 (£5 if purchased online)

Under 12’s £4 (£1 if purchased online)

Tickets can be purchased by using the link: https://cornishpirates.cloudvenue.co.uk