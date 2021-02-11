Exmouth sailing star taking on the world

Published: 12:21 PM February 11, 2021

03/01/2021 - Auckland, NZ INEOS TEAM UK training and testing hard in the lead up to the Prada Cup - Credit: C.GREGORY / INEOS TEAM UK

Exmouth sailor Ben Cornish will be competing in the Prada Cup for the INEOS Team UK this weekend. the British Challenger for the 36th America’s Cup.

The winner of the Prada Cup will earn the right to take on Emirates Team New Zealand in the America’s Cup in March. The America’s Cup is sports oldest international trophy. Despite starting with a race around the Isle of Wight in 1851, 170 years ago, Britain has never won it. INEOS are aiming to change that.

Ben Cornish is a grinder on board the boat Britannia, one of the powerhouses responsible for turning the grinding pedestals to generate as much power as possible to help control the mainsail and headsail. Ben grew up sailing on the Exe Estuary at Exe Sailing Club.

“Growing up in Exmouth there were plenty of fantastic sailors,” said Ben. “As a youngster, hearing from Joe Glanfield, Stevie Morrison, Ben Rhodes and Conrad Humphries all made me dream of becoming a sailor.”

Good luck this weekend Ben.

02/02/2021 - Auckland, NZ INEOS TEAM UK sailors pushing hard in the gym to provide the power for Britannia. - Credit: C.GREGORY / INEOS TEAM UK



