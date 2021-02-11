News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Exmouth Journal > Sport

Exmouth sailing star taking on the world

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:21 PM February 11, 2021   
03/01/2021 - Auckland, NZ INEOS TEAM UK training and testing hard in the lead up to the Prada Cup

03/01/2021 - Auckland, NZ INEOS TEAM UK training and testing hard in the lead up to the Prada Cup - Credit: C.GREGORY / INEOS TEAM UK

Exmouth sailor Ben Cornish will be competing in the Prada Cup for the INEOS Team UK this weekend. the British Challenger for the 36th America’s Cup. 

The winner of the Prada Cup will earn the right to take on Emirates Team New Zealand in the America’s Cup in March. The America’s Cup is sports oldest international trophy. Despite starting with a race around the Isle of Wight in 1851, 170 years ago, Britain has never won it. INEOS are aiming to change that. 

Ben Cornish is a grinder on board the boat Britannia, one of the powerhouses responsible for turning the grinding pedestals to generate as much power as possible to help control the mainsail and headsail. Ben grew up sailing on the Exe Estuary at Exe Sailing Club.   

“Growing up in Exmouth there were plenty of fantastic sailors,” said Ben. “As a youngster, hearing from Joe Glanfield, Stevie Morrison, Ben Rhodes and Conrad Humphries all made me dream of becoming a sailor.” 

Good luck this weekend Ben. 

02/02/2021 - Auckland, NZ INEOS TEAM UK sailors pushing hard in the gym to provide the power for Bri

02/02/2021 - Auckland, NZ INEOS TEAM UK sailors pushing hard in the gym to provide the power for Britannia. - Credit: C.GREGORY / INEOS TEAM UK


You may also want to watch:

Sailing

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

This week's Exmouth Journal

A message from the editor regarding Exmouth Journal distribution

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
Motorway gantry sign in early morning winter sunshine reading caution freezing conditions

Devon County Council

Devon set for sub-zero conditions

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
Shelly Stammers' Tri-Hards is bidding to take over Warren View

Tri-Hards plans for Warren View would ‘put Exmouth on the sporting map’

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
Centre Stage perform at the Christmas lights switch on at Devoncourt Resort. Ref exe 49 19TI 5403

Music

Centre Stage planning special events for landmark anniversary

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus