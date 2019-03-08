Advanced search

Exmouth’s Marpool Primary School enjoys gymnastics success

PUBLISHED: 10:20 15 March 2019

Youngsters from Marpool Primary School competed against 13 other schools. Picture: Marpool Primary School

Archant

Youngsters from an Exmouth primary school are celebrating after a successful appearance at a regional sports event, writes Dan Wilkins.

Two teams from Marpool Primary School secured their place in the national championships later this week.

A boys and a mixed team advanced from the regional heats to qualify.

They will represent the South West at the nationals on Friday (March 15).

Jonny Watkins, aged eight, has this report:

“On Sunday, March 3, 14 schools competed in the South West Gymnastics Championships in Bideford.

“Exmouth’s Marpool Primary School pupils were proud to represent the school in the competition.

“The teams participated in the individual floor routine and the vault. Marpool’s mixed team performed really well and came second place.

“Broadworthy beat them by 0.3 points, but hopefully Marpool will win next time.

“Around 200 spectators were watching. My friend Harry reported he was terrified but loved winning the medal.”

