Advanced search

Exmouth’s Ben Lane crash out of the Yonex All England Badminton Championships at the first hurdle

PUBLISHED: 15:52 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:52 16 March 2020

Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in action. Picture RAPHAEL SACHETAT

Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in action. Picture RAPHAEL SACHETAT

Archant

Exmouth badminton ace Ben Lane lamented his and men’s doubles partner Sean Vendy’s slow start after they crashed out of the Yonex All England Badminton Championships at the first hurdle, writes Will Jennings.

Lane and Vendy succumbed to a disappointing 21-14, 21-12 defeat against sixth seeds Yuta Watanabe and Hiroyuki Endo, dashing his and Vendy’s hopes of home glory in front of a partisan Arena Birmingham crowd.

It’s been a mixed year for the pair who are ranked 32 in terms of the world rankings for men’s doubles.

They won the Kharkiv and Belgian International competitions in 2019, but struggled to progress past the first round at the Malaysia and Indonesia Masters at the start of 2020.

And after being denied local success in the only major tournament to take place in England, Lane said their failure to come out of the blocks quickly cost them dear in the Midlands.

“We made too many easy mistakes at the start of the first game and throughout most of the match really, and against a pair like that you can never beat them if you do that,” he said.

“We knew it was always going to be a hard match given where they were seeded, and we knew they were going to be a really tough pair to play against in a slow hall because they’ve got a really tough defence.

“Our preparations have been good for the tournament - we’ve had lots of training recently and lots of matches.

“But it’s obviously really disappointing when you lose, but at the end of the day they were better than us out there.”

Japanese pair Endo and Watanabe simply had too much class for the unseeded home favourites, with Endo showing just why he is a three-time runner-up at the competition in a polished two-game performance.

But despite their disappointment, Lane - whose mother Suzanne and brother Alex have both represented England at the same sport - said that he and his partner always enjoy playing at their most prestigious local event.

“Of course, it’s always an experience I’ll enjoy playing here - it’s amazing playing in England, and this is the only tournament we really get to play where the crowds all come and we’ve got our families here,” he added.

“We’ve got a quite a busy schedule coming up now - it never stops really and there are just loads of tournaments, so it’s a really busy schedule.”

Most Read

Town crier diagnosed with coronavirus but keeping high spirits

Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the Steve Gazzard organ donor sign up event that has resulted in over 6000 donor registrations. Ref exe 36 19TI 9289. Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

‘Paedophile hunters’ trap nightclub bouncer who pretended to be police officer

Daniel Morris, 36, of Barn Lane, Budleigh, was outed by two-man team Dark Justice, an online operation who pose as schoolgirls and chat to grown men, then film them when they turn up to meet the ‘girl’ for sex.

Latest confirmed coronavirus figures for Devon

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but 13 cases confirmed in the county

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Most Read

Town crier diagnosed with coronavirus but keeping high spirits

Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the Steve Gazzard organ donor sign up event that has resulted in over 6000 donor registrations. Ref exe 36 19TI 9289. Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

‘Paedophile hunters’ trap nightclub bouncer who pretended to be police officer

Daniel Morris, 36, of Barn Lane, Budleigh, was outed by two-man team Dark Justice, an online operation who pose as schoolgirls and chat to grown men, then film them when they turn up to meet the ‘girl’ for sex.

Latest confirmed coronavirus figures for Devon

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but 13 cases confirmed in the county

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth’s Ben Lane crash out of the Yonex All England Badminton Championships at the first hurdle

Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in action. Picture RAPHAEL SACHETAT

Madeira ladies secure Foxlands success before corona virus brings season to a halt

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife

Goalkeeper Colvin stars as Town Under-12s win well at Lyme Regis

Goal!

Chidgey nets hat-trick as Town thirds win well in front of big Southern Road crowd

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24