Exmouth Running Belles complete socially distanced half marathon

Two of the Exmouth Running Belles that took part in the social-distanced Half Marathon that the club members took on in mid-June. Picture; EXMOUTH RUNNING BELLES

In mid-June members of the Exmouth Running Belles took part in a socially-distanced half marathon.

One of the Exmouth Running Belles that took part in the social-distanced Half Marathon that the club members took on in mid-June. Picture; EXMOUTH RUNNING BELLES

There were 35 Belles in action. Some ran individually and others in groups. Some opted to walk and others to cycle with the latter covering a full marathon distance.

With so many events cancelled over the summer, Belles member Andrea Johnston decided a ‘goal’ was needed, to help the club members keep up their running momentum, and keep training and so she came up with the idea.

Belles set off on their individual routes at 9am and some did meet on their respective runs.

Medals were awarded to all who joined the event, one that proved to be a huge success.

Two of the Exmouth Running Belles that took part in the social-distanced Half Marathon that the club members took on in mid-June. Picture; EXMOUTH RUNNING BELLES

Exmouth Running Belles have their own website and it can be found at www.exmouthrunningbelles.co.uk

The group was officially launched in 2012 and they have a club membership with England Athletics. The Belles, on their website, describe themselves as ‘a supportive, sociable running group. Belles can be as competitive as they wish. Some Belles enjoy the social side of running, whilst others enter races (and win!) We have been very successful in our fundraising efforts too. We have been known to raise £10,000 in a year for various charities.

Two of the Exmouth Running Belles that took part in the social-distanced Half Marathon that the club members took on in mid-June. Picture; EXMOUTH RUNNING BELLES

‘We have an ethos that no one is ever left behind. We routinely use a looping principle where faster, stronger runners loop back to behind the last runner. (We have all been there so we know how it feels). This way we stay as a group, the slower runners can go at their own pace whilst faster runners can opt to increase distance and speed.’

Shown with our article are pictures of some of the Exmouth Running Belles that took part in the 2020 Lockdown Half Marathon.

Two of the Exmouth Running Belles that took part in the social-distanced Half Marathon that the club members took on in mid-June. Picture; EXMOUTH RUNNING BELLES

Two of the Exmouth Running Belles that took part in the social-distanced Half Marathon that the club members took on in mid-June. Picture; EXMOUTH RUNNING BELLES

One of the Exmouth Running Belles that took part in the social-distanced Half Marathon that the club members took on in mid-June. Picture; EXMOUTH RUNNING BELLES

Two of the Exmouth Running Belles that took part in the social-distanced Half Marathon that the club members took on in mid-June. Picture; EXMOUTH RUNNING BELLES