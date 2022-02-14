Cockles win fabulous game in Fish Town

Exmouth overcame a strong Brixham side in a bristling encounter, winning 22-35, and recording their third double of the season.

An early penalty from George Meadows, it was Brixham who scored the first try when Jordan Green went over, converted by Joel Ashworth, 7-3 on 10 minutes. Ashworth increased the home side lead with a penalty, 10-3.

Scrums and line outs were pretty even and both teams were looking to exploit any opportunity. Just shy of 30 minutes, Dave Bargent broke free and raced in from 30 metres out, extras added easily from Meadows, game tied 10-10.

Things got even better for The Cockles just before half-time. A super score started from a retrieved clearance kick from Brixham in to the Exmouth half, fabulous interplay ended with Nick Headley scoring to the right of the upright, Meadows extras for 10-17 at half-time.

Just four minutes in to the second half, Headley added his second try after a blitz down the right wing, then cut left towards the posts. Extras from Meadows 10-24.

Brixham, playing up the slope, against the wind did not disappoint with a robust fightback, tries from Jordan Green and Matt Croscombe both out wide left, one converted by Ashworth, 22-24. Game on.

Still with 10 minutes on the clock, Exmouth started to turn the screw, forcing Brixham to play out of their own 22 metre zone. After some forward pressure, a neat offload from Ben Hawley, gave Toby Papp the score, 22-29.

Not usually seen very often, George Meadows had the kick charged down, something that has happened twice in the last three games. He did, however, add two more penalties as the home side became increasingly frustrated, including a yellow card for the hosts. Final score 22-35, with a bonus point secured.

A job well done by the whole match day squad and the travelling supporters were well impressed in Fish Town. The Cockles welcome Camborne on Saturday.

Exmouth Quins also recorded a Bonus Point win 24-12 over Brixham 2nd XV at the Imperial Ground. Tries from James Goss, Jake Sharp, Jack Downie and Jack Cone who also added two conversions.

Dave Bargent from Exmouth RFC - Credit: Exmouth RFC

The Exmouth Nomads - Credit: Exmouth RFC



