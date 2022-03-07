Outstanding Quins earn impressive revenge victory over Barnstaple

In a superb squad performance, Exmouth Rugby Quins turned over Barnstaple 2nd Team.

The Devon Merit Table One toppers had only lost one game this season and after their visit to the Imperial Ground they, returned battered and bruised. This was particularly impressive as the North Devon outfit inflicted a heavy defeat in the first encounter in October.

Exmouth travelled with a depleted side that day. This time final score 33-24, could have been slightly higher if strong running Nick Mingo had grounded the ball after doing all his hard work, before dropping it over the line.

A superb 18 points from Tom Steer, two tries and four conversions laid a foundation, this was strengthened by two tries for James Clarke and one for Matty Birbeck. An awesome drive over the line.

After recent performances for the Exmouth first-team, the few travelling faithful were left head scratching as to how Exmouth came away on the end of a 22-8 defeat at Drybrook. Take nothing away from Drybrook who disrupted the attacks that were put together and defended their field position resolutely, they deserved their win on the day.

The Exmouth scrum was equal to and on top of their counterparts. George Meadows struck the ball very well to give the away side some strong field position from line-out and that, in part, was where the problem lay.

The Cockles could not secure their own ball and were turned over too many times. Coupled with uncharacteristic errors, wayward passes and dropped ball, this helped Drybrook to a 15-3 lead at the break.

Still recoverable and optimistic, things got worse from the kick-off, another spill and then opportunity for the home side to attack, 22-3.

For a full 40 minutes, Exmouth continued to try to create opportunities. Oli Cave, Nick Headley, Matty Ryan, George Mears, Jake Inglis with Jack Downie all had a crack. It wasn’t until late on that a show and go, then offload from Joe Harris, Downie collected and slipped the ball to Matt Hicks who went over in the corner but it wasn’t enough to change the outcome. Final score 22-8.

Exmouth go down to defeat at Drybrook - Credit: Exmouth RFC



