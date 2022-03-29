Decimated Exmouth squad suffer defeat at powerful Weston side

On a fine day for rugby, it was the home side from Weston-super-Mare who won through. Some days everything works for you and with an absolute full-strength side, the hosts deserved their victory.

Weston were 29-5 up at half-time, with very few mistakes, spot-on kicking, strong running lines and a bit of luck here and there. Well played.

On to the Exmouth performance with a much-changed starting line-up. The few travelling supporters watched the Cockles squad work hard to fashion tries from stand-in fly-half Oli Cave and industrious prop Matt Hicks.

Exmouth forwards contained three current U20 lads Hicks, Harry Sprague and Liam Bayley in the 2nd row. Another youngster, Danny Martin, was at prop with Grant Vaughan-Atkins stepping in as hooker, probably the oldest first-team debutant at 31. GVA delivered an assured performance until his change with Oli Engela Ras.

Weston has a fearsome pack, however the Cockles eight, probably the youngest pack Exmouth has ever fielded, held their own extremely well and scrums were even through the game. Around the field, back row Max Keen, Joe Harris with Ben Hawley worked tirelessly to carry, support and tackle hard for the full 80 minutes.

Whilst having to defend for long periods, Exmouth did get some attacking opportunities and that is where they came up short through small errors and marginal calls, with the odd mistake. With service from Angus Meadows, Cave, Nick Headley, Dave Bargent, Jake Inglis, George Mears and another debutant, Jack Cone, did work to make the incisive break. Off the bench, Ras and Jevon Dry were kept busy, while Cone moved to his preferred scrum-half position, moving the ball quickly.

Sadly the 53-10 final score did not reflect the spirit and determination across the lads who stepped up.

Saturday, April 2 brings another trip up the M5 to Hornets, also in Weston-super-Mare. This will be another tough challenge if the squad is still stretched. Twenty senior players unavailable last Saturday, injured, poorly or away, would test any club. Cockles Quins are at home to Paignton and the Colts travel to South Molton in their final Plate game.

Cockles fighting the Weston tide - Credit: Weston Rugby/Andrew Collins

Depleted Cockles fight to the end at Weston - Credit: Weston Rugby/Andrew Collins



