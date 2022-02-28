Exmouth Rugby Girls U15s Win Devon RFU Plate

From the kick-off, the Exmouth girls went through a couple of phases, not making much ground, until a penalty was awarded against Crediton in the Exmouth half.

Taken quickly, the ball was passed through hands to Centre Sophie Piper who broke through the Crediton defensive line and managed to sprint to the line for the opening points. Conversion was successfully kicked by Milly Fisher.

Following a sustained period of pressure in the opponents 22, Rianna Boere was able to score from short range on 18 minutes - another two points from Milly Fisher made the score 14-0 at half time.

Crediton seemed to come out of the blocks much better for the second half, but excellent defending kept them out. After six phases of continued movement up field, Emily Stewart was able to get to the line to increase the score in Exmouth favour. Once again, the conversion was successful 21-0 to Exmouth.

A second period of Crediton pressure, and repeated infringements by the Cockles saw the referee reach for his yellow card. Despite the numerical disadvantage, Exmouth girls managed to build pressure on the Crediton line, and Rianna Boere was able to cut through the defensive line from 10m and increase the score further and complete a brilliant victory.

Three Exmouth U18 Girls took part in the Devon RFU U18 Plate Final. Exmouth Rugby Girls U18s had joined Paignton RFC to help them with the cup campaign this season, which saw them finishing 2nd in their league. Paignton/Exmouth met Cullompton in the plate final.

The first half was a tight game, with lots of excellent attack and defensive work from both teams. Unfortunately, Cullompton came out stronger in the second half and took the win. Exmouth players in the final; Alberta Sprague, Maddy Hawkins and Heather Owens.

Unavailable to play on the day but played in earlier matches, Matilda Board-Medley, Danielle Preece and Ebony Mardle. Big congratulations to all our U18 players.

A try from Cockles Matt Hicks helped Devon U20s overcome Dorset & Wiltshire 29-3 in the Jason Leonard U20 County Championship.