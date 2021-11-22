Cockles deserved more at league leaders

The final score line 7-27 to the Exeter University students did not reflect the largest portion of this game for Exmouth.

The deadlock was eventually broken by the Cockles’ Nick Headley who set off on an individual run, crashing several tackles, before touching down for his try. George Meadows duly stepped up to convert 0-7. The Uni did grab a penalty for a half-time score of 3-7.

Both teams were chasing the next score and, after 20 minutes of the second half, the studens scored the first of 4 unanswered tries, two of them converted. Fairly evenly spaced through the rest of the game, it would be fair to say that two came from errors by the Cockles and two well worked by Exeter.

Even at 7-17 down, Exmouth still looked like they would get back into the game and did have their chances, but were three times adjudged to have been held up over the try line.

Exmouth had the game by the scruff of the neck for 60 minutes. Defence was quick and ferocious but the last 20 minutes gave a glimpse of why the students are top of the table. The Cockles will regroup to take on Weston-super-Mare on Saturday 27th November.

On the back of a close loss the week before, Exmouth 2nd Team were in no mood to mess around but that is not to say that it was going to be easy against a strong Sidmouth outfit. In fact, Exmouth went into the break 10-13 down. First half tries from Liam Bayley and Ollie Engela Ras.

The visitors showed a touch of class in the second period with scores from Sam Fulthorpe, who also kicked 3 conversions. Liam Bayley collected his brace and one for Steff Archer. The best team score of the afternoon was finished by Harry Sale. Following up on his own kick chase from Bertie Hughes, the ball passed from Rich Crellin, James Goss and finally to Harry. Final score 16-36.

Exmouth Quins now mirror Exmouth 1st Team, holding 4th place in their respective leagues.

Liam Bayley scores a brace - Credit: Exmouth RFC

Sam Fulthorpe on form for the Quins - Credit: Exmouth RFC



