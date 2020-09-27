Exmouth Rowing Club (ERC) back on the water with a new lite boat single scull

Exmouth Rowing Clubs Anna Childs puts the clubs new lite single scull through its paces off Exmouth. Picture: ERC Archant

Since coming out of lockdown in August, members of Exmouth’s Rowing Club have enjoyed cruising on local waters in their new recently acquired Lite Boat single scull.

Purchased from club funds alongside a £750 grant from Exmouth Town Council’s Exmouth Community Fund, getting afloat this summer in this beautiful boat has enabled rowers to work on their technique and craft their water skills.

Club member, Anna Child,, a British Rowing Offshore gold and silver medalist expertly showcases the stunning boat.

ERC club captain Joe Stafford said: “ERC are enormously grateful to the Town Council’s for its grant contribution towards our new boat.

“The new addition to our fleet will help us with coaching to encourage and develop the skills of our membership old and new. We’re really pleased with it.”

If you’re interested in having a go at offshore rowing, ERC can be found in the old lifeboat station next to the Queen’s Drive Space on the seafront. Come along on Sundays at 10am for an induction and 3 free trial rows.

For more information on all things Exmouth Rowing Club visit www.exmouthrowingclub.co.uk