Exmouth rowers impress as the 2019 South West Coastal Rowing League season gets underway!

The 2019 South West Coastal League season began on the second Saturday of may with the Parson & Clerk Gallop regatta, hosted by the 2018 South West Coastal Rowing League champions Teign Scullers (TS), writes Craig Chaulk.

Exmouth (ERC) were one of four clubs joining the hosts with the others being; Mayflower Offshore Rowing Club (MORC) of Plymouth, new entrants, Bideford Amateur Athletic Club (BAAC) and the independent rowers forming the Coastal Barbarians (CB).

The 8km ladies and men's course started opposite Teignmouth Pier, rowing out to sea to a placed buoy before turning to round Shag Rock by the Parson & Clerk landmark before proceeding pass the pier through the navigation channel, rounding back beach close to spectators to the finishing buoy in front of the New Quay Inn. The coastal sculling coxed quad boats are perfectly suited to the windy, but choppy conditions, making for a fast, but testing day for the rowers.

The ladies 8km race began with five entries and it was the Exmouth A crew who won in style, crossing the finish line in a time of 39:10. TS (A) were 45 seconds behind in second place and third were MORC (A).

The men's 8km with seven entries began with all boats fighting neck-and-neck off the line. The lead changed hands a number of times before TS (A) crossed the finish line in 36:43 with ERC (A) second and MORC (A), third.

The Bideford Blues crew in their first SWCRL race gave an impressive fight in the choppy and windy conditions where all boats finished a minutes from each other.

The 4km course omitted the Shag Rock section of the 8km course and began with the new category of single and double coastal scull entries.

It certainly made for an impressive sight with 11 boats on the start line. The first buoy saw the TS mixed double round first closely followed by the composite ERC and MORC boats. The row with the wind and tide made for tricky conditions. Results: Double scull TS mixed 29:28, Single scull Ladies TS (Amanda) in 33:08; MASTERS (50+): Bideford's A Peake finishing in 31:15.

The 4km Masters (50 plus) quad race, saw Exmouth (A) dominate from start to finish, completing the course in 26:35 followed by TS(A) then MORC(B).

The final race of the ay was the 4km mixed. With strong entries from all clubs, and not much change from the start saw the victors TS(A) cross the line in 25:30, followed home by second played ERC (A) and third placed MORC (A).

When all the results were totted up the honour of being the overall winner on the day was shared between Exmouth and hosts Teign Scullers.

The next regatta sees crews head to Torquay this Saturday (May 18) for the Thatcher Rock regatta.

If you would like more information on the SWCRL or interested in getting active with rowing, please email GBR.SWCRL@gmail.com